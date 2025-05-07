Man attacks policeman with knife, cutlass to prevent arrest in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has confirmed that on Tuesday, 6 May 2025, police operatives attached to the Central Police Division in Minna, while responding to a distress call from the Anguwan-Daji community in Minna, Chanchaga local council, were obstructed during an arrest operation by one Bello Mai-danger, who attacked the officers with a knife and cutlass.

Confirming the incident in a brief statement during a chat with journalists in Minna on Wednesday, 7 May 2025, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun, stated that the suspect inflicted injury on one of the police personnel. He highlighted that the assailant, Bello Mai-danger, was consequently neutralised, while another suspect was arrested.

Abiodun, however, advised members of the public to always assist the police with useful information that could lead to the arrest of miscreants residing within their communities.

