EFCC questions Iyabo Ojo over spraying of Naira, Dollars at daughter’s wedding

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has broken her silence following an invitation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding the spraying of money during her daughter’s recent wedding.

In a statement shared via her Instagram page, Ojo confirmed that she honored the EFCC’s invitation and visited their Lagos office on May 5, 2025, shortly after returning from the United Kingdom.

Her post comes after widespread public speculation and concern over her alleged questioning by the anti-graft agency.

Ojo explained that she decided to go public with the incident due to the volume of calls and messages she received from fans and associates seeking clarification and updates about her well-being.

During her visit, she said she was interviewed about her background, career, business ventures, and, more specifically, the activities at her daughter’s wedding ceremony.

According to Ojo, she was taken aback when officials informed her that spraying money—whether naira or foreign currency like dollars—is considered an offence under Nigerian law.

“The EFCC officials showed me videos extracted from my daughter’s wedding where guests, including colleagues and friends, were spraying Naira and foreign currencies.

“I was asked if I knew this was illegal, and I explained that I thought only abuse or mutilation of the Naira was an offence.

“The EFCC officials clarified that spraying money, including on people’s bodies, is prohibited. I was surprised to learn that spraying any currency, including Dollars, is also not allowed.

“After questioning, I was allowed to leave the same day, but my personal lawyer, O.I. Salami, stood in for me as I may be called upon again.

“Given this experience, I strongly advise against spraying any currency in Nigeria to avoid issues with the EFCC.

“Perhaps it’s time to reconsider this long-standing tradition. Let’s prioritise caution and avoid any potential problems. Thank you, Alice Iyabo Ojo”.

The EFCC has in recent times intensified efforts to clamp down on naira abuse and money spraying, especially at social gatherings, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s broader campaign to preserve the integrity of the national currency.

