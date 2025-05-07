Step-by-step guide on what to do if your Gmail account is hacked

According to Google, here are step-by-step guides on what you can do if your Gmail account gets hacked:
1. Act within 7 days
Google now gives only 7 days to recover a compromised Gmail account.
If you miss that window, you could be locked out permanently.
2. Try to Log In Immediately
Go to https://accounts.google.com/ and try signing in.
If you can log in, change your password immediately.
If you can’t log in, click “Forgot password?” to start account recovery.
3. Use Recovery Options
When prompted, enter your recovery phone number or email address.
Follow Google’s verification steps — you may be asked security questions or to confirm recent activity.
Tip: If you haven’t set recovery options, do so now while your account is safe:
Go to Google Account Settings > Security > Recovery Info
ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
4. Check for Suspicious Activity
Once you’re back in:
Go to Google Account > Security > Your Devices
Log out of any unfamiliar devices.
Review your account activity, including login history and connected apps.
5. Change Your Password and Enable 2FA
Set a strong new password (never reuse old ones).
Enable 2-Step Verification (2FA):
Go to: https://myaccount.google.com/security
Choose “2-Step Verification” and follow the steps.
For maximum protection, set up a passkey (stronger than a password).
6. Reclaim Your Google Services
If your Gmail is linked to other accounts (YouTube, Docs, Drive):
Review permissions and access in Google Account > Security > Third-party apps
Revoke access for unknown apps.
7. Report the Phishing Attack
Forward the suspicious email to phishing@google.com
Mark it as phishing in Gmail:
Open the message > click three dots (More) > select “Report phishing”
8. Spread Awareness
Let your contacts know your account was compromised, so they don’t fall for similar scams sent from your email.
ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now