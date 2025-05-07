Step-by-step guide on what to do if your Gmail account is hacked

According to Google, here are step-by-step guides on what you can do if your Gmail account gets hacked:

1. Act within 7 days

Google now gives only 7 days to recover a compromised Gmail account.

If you miss that window, you could be locked out permanently.

2. Try to Log In Immediately

Go to https://accounts.google.com/ and try signing in.

If you can log in, change your password immediately.

If you can’t log in, click “Forgot password?” to start account recovery.

3. Use Recovery Options

When prompted, enter your recovery phone number or email address.

Follow Google’s verification steps — you may be asked security questions or to confirm recent activity.

Tip: If you haven’t set recovery options, do so now while your account is safe:

Go to Google Account Settings > Security > Recovery Info

4. Check for Suspicious Activity

Once you’re back in:

Go to Google Account > Security > Your Devices

Log out of any unfamiliar devices.

Review your account activity, including login history and connected apps.

5. Change Your Password and Enable 2FA

Set a strong new password (never reuse old ones).

Enable 2-Step Verification (2FA):

Go to: https://myaccount.google.com/security

Choose “2-Step Verification” and follow the steps.

For maximum protection, set up a passkey (stronger than a password).

6. Reclaim Your Google Services

If your Gmail is linked to other accounts (YouTube, Docs, Drive):

Review permissions and access in Google Account > Security > Third-party apps

Revoke access for unknown apps.

7. Report the Phishing Attack

Forward the suspicious email to phishing@google.com

Mark it as phishing in Gmail:

Open the message > click three dots (More) > select “Report phishing”

8. Spread Awareness

Let your contacts know your account was compromised, so they don’t fall for similar scams sent from your email.