Alleged defamation: FUOYE VC slams N250m lawsuit on accuser, two others

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina, has sued two media organisations and a staff of the institution over alleged sexual harassment publications against him.

The VC filed the suit marked HAD/58/2025 at the High Court in Ado-Ekiti and has Sahara Reporters, Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), and Mrs. Folasade Adebayo as defendants.

The lawsuit follows the publication of a sexual harassment allegation with audio recordings without the VC’s consent, which Fasina has denounced as baseless and defamatory, and allegedly defaming his character and reputation.

The VC frowned at the continuous description of him as a “suspended VC” by the media platform, given that he is only on a six-month accumulated and research leave commencing from 14 April 2025, as officially communicated by FUOYE’s Governing Council, chaired by Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba.”

Represented by his counsel, Tolu Adegboyega, Professor Fasina is seeking N250 million in damages.

He alleged that the defendants maliciously circulated an audio recording and published accompanying reports that defamed him and caused substantial reputational damage.

In his statement of claim, Professor Fasina argued that the audio was obtained and circulated without his consent, and that its publication constitutes cyberbullying, cyberstalking, defamation, and blackmail.

He said, “The audio recording and related publication by the defendants contained baseless and malicious allegations of sexual harassment and victimisation, clearly intended to tarnish my reputation.”

According to the suit, “The second defendant, FIJ, allegedly acting at the instigation of the first defendant (Mrs. Adebayo), circulated the recording on 20 and 29 January 2025 via its website, www.fij.ng, alleging that Professor Fasina harassed and victimised Mrs Adebayo.

One of the exhibits in the case is a report published by FIJ on 20 January 2025, titled: “EXCLUSIVE: HOW FUOYE VC Abayomi Fasina pressed married colleague for sexual relationship against her will (1)”, written by Sodeeq Atanda, who has also been joined as a defendant. Professor Fasina also referenced a letter by Mrs. Adebayo dated 17 September 2024, addressed to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of FUOYE’s Governing Council, in which she wrote:

“Of greatest concern to me is the false and damaging allegation that I attempted to seduce the Vice Chancellor. This accusation is completely without merit. On the contrary, it was the Vice Chancellor who made multiple inappropriate advances towards me, which I firmly rejected.”

In reply, Fasina submitted a 14-page response dated 27 September 2024, titled: “Clarifications on the Complaints from Engr. Folasade Adebayo: Expression of Gratitude and Records of Grievances,” in which he denied all allegations and provided his account of events. He further asserted that an internal investigation conducted by FUOYE’s Governing Council and its relevant committees cleared him of any wrongdoing. A Certified True Copy of the Council’s investigative report, dated April 2025, affirms this exoneration.

Additionally, Fasina noted that a separate petition filed by a civil society organisation, Peace Initiatives, was investigated by the Nigeria Police Force.

” The police report, dated 21 March 2024, also cleared him of all allegations, including sexual harassment, abuse of office, and intimidation. Despite these findings, Sahara Reporters proceeded to publish a report on 30 November 2024 titled: “University Staff SSANU in Ekiti Petition Minister to Probe Sexual Harassment, Victimisation Allegations Against Vice-Chancellor”, thereby worsening the reputational harm to Professor Fasina.

He claims, “Since the circulation of the audio recordings and defamatory reports by FIJ and Sahara Reporters, I have received numerous phone calls, WhatsApp messages, and visits from concerned colleagues, family, and professional contacts in Nigeria and abroad.”

The reliefs sought by Professor Fasina in his suit include: “A declaration that the audio recording and its circulation, along with the accompanying falsehoods, constitute slander; A declaration that the unauthorised publication by the defendants amounts to cyberbullying, cyberstalking, and blackmail; An award of exemplary or aggravated damages in the sum of N250,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira); A court order directing the defendants to publish a retraction and public apology in three national newspapers and on their digital platforms; A perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from publishing or circulating any similar or defamatory materials, and N20,000,000.00 as the cost of litigation.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE