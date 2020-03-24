Coronavirus: NIMC indefinitely suspends operation nationwide

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has suspended its enrolment activities nationwide, following the increasing cases of the coronavirus in the country.

It said the move is in adherence to the Federal Government (FG) directive for all civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below to stay off work.

The commission had last week suspended its operations in Ogun and Lagos States.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja and signed by the commission’s Head, Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke.

It read: “The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) wishes to inform the general public that all enrolment activities and other ancillary services across the Federation are hereby suspended effective Tuesday, March 24, 2020, till further notice.

“This decision was reached in due consideration of the rising number of infected persons in the country as stated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and NIMC’s desire to ensure the safety of all Nigerians coming for enrolment as well as that of its Staff.

“The closure is to curtail the rampaging coronavirus pandemic by encouraging strict adherence to social distancing and observance of necessary precautions.

“NIMC, like all well-meaning agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria, considers the health of Nigerians to be of paramount concern. Therefore, it is our hope that together, we would tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19 ) pandemic so that life can return to normalcy, and we can resume enrolment soonest.”

