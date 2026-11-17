Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has told President Bola Tinubu that Nigerians, including people of Yoruba extraction, have lost confidence in his administration over the rising cost of living and worsening economic hardship.

Ayodele said widespread hunger, poverty and the inability of many citizens to afford basic necessities had eroded public trust in the President, warning that the situation could affect the ruling party’s performance in the 2027 general election.

The cleric made the remarks in a statement issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, in which he expressed concern over the economic situation and its potential political consequences.

He argued that even if Tinubu had better plans for the country ahead of 2027, rebuilding the confidence of Nigerians would remain a major challenge.

“There is serious hunger and bitterness in Nigeria because there is no money. Poverty is increasing daily, and if there is an election today, it will be tough because people no longer trust President Tinubu’s government, whether he will do better or not; the people don’t want him again, including the Yorubas,” he said.

Ayodele also raised concerns about the ruling party’s political prospects in Lagos State, urging it to pay greater attention to the Igbo and Hausa communities ahead of the next election.

He attributed the alleged decline in support for the government among some Yoruba residents to economic hardship, claiming that many had relocated to neighbouring states because of the rising cost of living.

According to him, the ruling party could face difficulties securing a landslide victory in Lagos without the support of residents from different ethnic communities.

“The ruling party needs to work on getting the support of the Igbo and Hausa communities in Lagos State. Poverty has sent the real Lagosians out of the state; most have relocated to neighbouring states because of the hardship experienced under this current administration. They are bitter and angry at the current administration. It will be hard for the government to secure a landslide victory in Lagos without the support of these communities,” he said.

The cleric further urged Tinubu to prioritise measures to reduce poverty and ease economic hardship, warning that failure to address the situation could have consequences for the President and other candidates of the ruling party in 2027.

“Tinubu must quickly work on reducing poverty and hardship in the country if he doesn’t want to be disturbed during the election. Otherwise, the reaction from people will be loud, and it will tell on the election. It will affect every candidate of the ruling party across the country,” he added.