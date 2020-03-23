FG, states, LGs share N581.566bn February allocation

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total of N581.566 billion February 2020 Federation Account revenue to the federal, states and local government areas in the country.

This was announced after a rescheduled meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) held in Abuja.

The N581.566 billion comprised Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Exchange Gain, and revenue from Forex Equalisation Account.

It was announced that the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $ 72.221 million.

The gross statutory revenue for the month of February 2020 was N466.058 billion. This was lower than the N525.253 billion received in January 2020 by N59.195 billion.

For the month of February 2020, the gross revenue available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) was N99.552 billion as against N104.758 billion in the previous month, resulting in a decrease of N5.206 billion.

Exchange Gain yielded a total revenue of N0.757 billion, and revenue from Forex Equalisation Account was N15.199 billion.

A communique issued by FAAC indicated that from the total revenue of N581.566 billion, the Federal Government received N236.118 billion, the state governments received N159.010 billion while the local government areas received N119.305 billion.

The oil-producing states received N45.310 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue and the Revenue Generating Agencies received N21.822 billion as cost of revenue collection.

A breakdown of the distribution showed that from the gross statutory revenue of N466.058 billion, the Federal Government received N214.915 billion, the state governments received N109.008 billion and the local government areas received N84.040 billion. The oil producing states received N43.242 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue and the Revenue Generating Agencies received N14.853 billion as cost of collection.

From the Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N99.552 billion, the Federal Government received N13.888 billion, the state governments received N46.292 billion, the local government areas received N32.404 billion and the Revenue Generating Agencies received N6.969 billion as cost of revenue collection.

Exchange Gain revenue was N0.757 billion and the Federal Government received N0.350 billion, the state governments received N0.178 billion, the local government areas received N 0.137 billion and the oil producing states received N0.092 billion.

The Forex Equalisation Account revenue was N15.199 billion. The Federal Government received N6.966 billion, the state governments received N3.533 billion, the local government areas received N2.724 billion and the oil producing states received N1.976 billion

The communique confirmed that in the month of February 2020, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax(CIT), Import and Excise Duties, Oil and Gas Royalties and Value Added Tax (VAT) all recorded decreases.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s Son Tests Positive For Coronavirus

One of the sons of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Atiku who revealed this via his verified Twitter account on Sunday night his son has been transferred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for the treatment… Read full story

Workers’ Salaries In Jeopardy As Oil Price Tumbles Again •FAAC meeting deadlocked as states reject amount presented for sharing

AS another economic recession looms in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic, there are very present fears among workers of the 36 state governments over the ability of their governments to continue to pay their salaries. On Friday, Brent crude futures fell $1.49 or 5.2%, to settle at $26.98 a barrel. United States… Read full story

Northern Youths Begin Sanusi For President Campaign

The 2023 presidential campaign for the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi kicked off in Kaduna at the weekend. Addressing journalists in Kaduna, the national coordinator of the ‘Sanusi Lamido Sanusi project 2023: All Nigerian Youth Projects’, Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkaffi, appealed to all other Nigerians… Read full story

Workers’ Salaries In Jeopardy As Oil Price Tumbles Again •FAAC meeting deadlocked as states reject amount presented for sharing

AS another economic recession looms in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic, there are very present fears among workers of the 36 state governments over the ability of their governments to continue to pay their salaries. On Friday, Brent crude futures fell $1.49 or 5.2%, to settle at $26.98 a barrel. United States crude… Read full story

Coronavirus: We Are Now Receiving Patients Suffering From Chloroquine Poisoning, Says Lagos Govt, NCDC Cautions Nigerians

The Lagos State government on Friday disclosed that following the announcement by President Donald Trump on Thursday that chloroquine can cure coronavirus, hospitals in the state has received patients suffering from chloroquine poisoning… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE