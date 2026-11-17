Anchor University, Lagos, has concluded plans to graduate a total of 563 students at its forthcoming combined 6th and 7th convocation ceremonies.

The graduating class comprises 525 undergraduates and 38 postgraduates across various disciplines from the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

The university will also celebrate its 10th anniversary during the week-long programme, scheduled to run from Monday, November 16, to Sunday, November 22, at its Ayobo campus in Lagos.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing to kick off the events.

He described the twin events, themed “Celebrating a University That is Anchored on Christ”, as an opportunity to reward the academic and moral accomplishments of the graduands, while reflecting on the institution’s 10-year history, growth, achievements and God’s faithfulness.

Prof. Bandele noted that the celebrations hold special significance for him, as he will be exiting office upon the completion of his tenure before the next convocation ceremony.

While withholding detailed academic statistics of the graduating sets until the main convocation day on November 21, the Vice-Chancellor affirmed that all graduands across both levels had been thoroughly trained by the faith-based institution.

He added that the university remained committed to the core vision and mission of its Proprietor, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Christian Ministry, which focuses on producing well-rounded graduates, cutting-edge research and development, and impactful community service.

Prof. Bandele expressed gratitude to parents and guardians for entrusting their children and wards to the institution, as well as to university staff for equipping the students with requisite skills and knowledge.

He further announced that the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, would deliver the convocation lecture titled “Anchor at 10: University Education, Transformational Leadership and the Future of Africa.”

Finally, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that the university would soon relocate to its permanent site in the Mowe area of Ogun State, while its College of Medicine would remain at the Ayobo campus.