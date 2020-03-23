You cannot close down schools and ask parents to go to work, Aisha Buhari tells governors

The First lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has stated that isolating students and expecting parents to go to work can be counterproductive. She stated that there is no point of shutting down schools and expecting parents to still go to work as this could also expose the parents to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to her official twitter handle; It is commendable that state governors have closed down schools; however, this could be counterproductive if parents are still going to work. We should not isolate students and expose their parents.

Let us remember that they will meet at home. #TotalLockDown #StayAtHome

Let us remember that they will meet at home.#TotalLockDown#StayAtHome — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) March 23, 2020

