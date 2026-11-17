Nigerians seeking to own homes can apply for mortgage loans of up to ₦100 million under the Federal Government’s housing finance programme, which offers a fixed interest rate of 9.75 per cent and repayment periods of up to 20 years.

The initiative, operated through the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), aims to expand access to affordable housing by providing long-term financing to eligible Nigerians seeking to purchase residential properties.

Tribune Online reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the facility in a post on his official X account on Tuesday, explaining that beneficiaries would be required to make an initial contribution towards the value of their chosen properties before accessing the mortgage.

Who can apply for the FG housing loan?

The Federal Government’s ₦100m housing loan is available to Nigerians who meet the eligibility requirements established by the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF).

According to the fund’s published guidelines, prospective applicants must:

Be Nigerian citizens. Be at least 21 years old. Not be older than 60 years when the mortgage expires. Have a satisfactory credit score. Meet the required income and repayment conditions. Provide the necessary documents, including proof of identity and income. Make the required equity contribution towards the purchase of the property.

How to apply for the FG housing loan

Interested Nigerians can begin their applications through the official MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund website at www.mreif.com.ng.

According to the platform, the application process involves four major stages:

1. Create an account

Applicants must first register for a free MREIF homebuyer account through the fund’s website.

To complete the registration, prospective homeowners need to provide a valid email address and phone number. Once registered, they can access the platform’s property listings and mortgage services.

2. Select a property or upload your own

After creating an account, applicants can browse available residential properties listed by participating developers across Nigeria.

The platform features properties in locations including Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, among other cities.

Applicants who already have a property they intend to purchase can also upload its details to the platform to seek mortgage financing.

3. Apply for pre-approval

The next stage requires applicants to submit their mortgage applications for assessment.

MREIF says its financial experts evaluate applicants’ income, credit history and eligibility to determine the mortgage options available to them.

According to the website, applicants can receive pre-approval within 48 hours of submitting their applications.

4. Secure a mortgage

After obtaining pre-approval, applicants can proceed with the mortgage process through the available financing options.

MREIF offers both interest-based and non-interest (Ethical) long-term mortgage products, allowing eligible homebuyers to choose an option that suits their financing needs.