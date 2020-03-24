Buhari okays appointment of new Perm Secs for 16 states

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the process for the appointment of new permanent secretaries from 16 states of the federation.

The new appointees will replace those who are retiring in 2020 as well as fill vacancies in some states.

States, where permanent secretaries are retiring in 2020 and need to be replaced, are Kwara, Kebbi, Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe and Jigawa, while Zamfara and Kogi States will have existing vacancies filled.

According to a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle on behalf of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, which revealed this, the president has also given approval for the commencement of the process for the selection of eligible Directors to fill the vacancies.

It said: “Consequently, officers in the mainstream of the Federal Civil Service, who attained the substantive rank of Director, on Salary Grade level 17 on or before 1st January, 20 1 8, who had updated their records on the IPPIS Verification Portal and are from Kwara, Kebbi, Abia, Anambra, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe, Jigawa, Zamfara and Kogi States; and are not retiring from the service earlier than, or on 31st December 2021, are eligible to participate.

“Accordingly, Ministries/Offices are requested to forward the list of all eligible Directors on SGL 17 in their Ministry/Office; their confidential and personal files; twenty (20) copies of their Curriculum Vitae; brief on each of the directors in the attached format, to be produced in Microsoft word and submitted in both hard (20) copies and soft copies. The soft copies are to be sent in a flash drive and also forwarded to ohcsfemd@ohcsf.gov.ng.

“Evidence of State of Origin which, in the case of female directors, is not acquired by marriage is also to be produced.”

The statement said the documents must reach the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office (CMO), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, on or before 4 pm on Friday, 24th April 2020.

It advised the candidates to note that the selection process would involve a written examination, test on ICT competency in Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint and

interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts and practitioners.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation had on Monday night also announced the swapping of positions by the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Ahmed Arabi, and Tijjani Idris Umar of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development by Buhari

Sabiu Zakari was moved from the Ministry of Transportation to Defence.

The most senior Director was directed to oversee the affairs of the Ministry of Transportation until the appointment of a substantive permanent secretary for the ministry.

