The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed indefinitely the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination into Federal Unity Colleges earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 28 2020.

The announcement came as the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has rolled out measures, including restriction of visitors to the education ministry, all aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Mr Azeez Sani, in a statement, on Tuesday in Abuja, informed all candidates, Guardians and relevant Stakeholders that a new date of the examination would be communicated to them in due course.

He noted that the decision to postpone the examination was in deference to the various measures being put in place by the Federal and State Governments to curtail the potential spread of coronavirus (COV1D-19).

He said: “The Management of NECO regrets any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our esteemed candidates and other stakeholders.

“A new date for the examination will be communicated to candidates and other stakeholders in due course.

“Meanwhile, registration for the examination continues,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has suspended press conferences as a means of interacting with the press and by implication, the general public until further notice.

Giving the directive, on Tuesday, in Abuja, the Minister said the Office of the Director of Press would issue press releases, as the need arises. Phone interviews, the Minister said, will be used where necessary.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong, in a statement said visitations by the public to the Ministry have also been suspended for the period under level 13 officers have been exempted from work.

He explained that the Ministry also plans to provide stricter screening and possible testing for visitors.

Goong said: “In this light, a medical officer with testing kits is to be positioned at the entrance to test everyone coming into the office complex.

“Officers that get ill will be advised to immediately embark on self-isolation until he or she is medically certified coronavirus free.

“Staff of the Ministry have been advised to use hand sanitisers, practice good hygiene, limit visitors to their homes, avoid gathering in mosques, churches, markets and other public places.

“An emergency committee on the implementation of the measures outlined above has been constituted by the Minister,” he said.

