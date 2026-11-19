The Federal Government’s advertised ₦100,000 Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP) is offering financial support to eligible low-income and vulnerable households, with applicants required to provide personal, family and employment information for verification.

The programme is intended to cushion the effects of rising living costs, economic reforms and other financial pressures on vulnerable families.

According to information published on the NFSP registration website, prospective applicants are expected to meet certain eligibility conditions and complete an online registration process.

Who is eligible?

The programme’s published registration guidelines list the following requirements:

Citizenship: Must be a Nigerian citizen.

Must be a Nigerian citizen. Age: Applicants must be between 18 and 65 years.

Applicants must be between 18 and 65 years. Identification: Must possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN).

Must possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN). Household status: Priority is given to low-income and financially vulnerable households.

Priority is given to low-income and financially vulnerable households. Commitment: Applicants are expected to demonstrate an interest in contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

How to register for the family grant

The NFSP website advertises the following registration procedure:

Visit the advertised portal: nfsp.ng/signup. Create an account using your personal details. Provide your NIN for identity verification. Complete the sections requesting family and employment information. Upload the required supporting documents. Submit your application. Retain your registration number and download your acknowledgement slip.

Important verification warning

The legitimacy of this portal as an officially authorised Federal Government application channel has not been independently established. The National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO), on its official website, has warned Nigerians about fraudulent cash-transfer registration portals and stated that there is no public website for applying for its existing cash-transfer programme. ncto.gov.ng+1

Before submitting your NIN, banking details or other sensitive information, verify the NFSP programme directly through recognised Federal Government channels.

How will beneficiaries receive the ₦100,000?

According to the NFSP’s published information:

Beneficiaries will be selected following identity verification and assessments of household poverty and vulnerability.

Selection will be conducted in phases across the six geopolitical zones.

Successful applicants are expected to receive SMS notifications from designated payment providers.

Payments will be made into beneficiaries’ submitted bank accounts after the required verification and consent.

Registration does not guarantee selection or payment.

Is the family grant free?

Yes, the advertised grant is presented as financial assistance, not a loan.

Applicants should not pay individuals or agents promising to secure their names on the beneficiary list or guarantee payment. The NCTO also warns Nigerians against disclosing sensitive banking information to unverified individuals.