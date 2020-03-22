BREAKING: Atiku Abubakar’s son tests positive for coronavirus

One of the sons of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Atiku who revealed this via his verified Twitter account on Sunday night his son has been transferred to the Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment.

The tweet reads: “My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

“I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real.”

My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 22, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Northern Youths Begin Sanusi For President Campaign

The 2023 presidential campaign for the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi kicked off in Kaduna at the weekend. Addressing journalists in Kaduna, the national coordinator of the ‘Sanusi Lamido Sanusi project 2023: All Nigerian Youth Projects’, Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkaffi, appealed to all other Nigerians… Read full story

Workers’ Salaries In Jeopardy As Oil Price Tumbles Again •FAAC meeting deadlocked as states reject amount presented for sharing

AS another economic recession looms in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic, there are very present fears among workers of the 36 state governments over the ability of their governments to continue to pay their salaries. On Friday, Brent crude futures fell $1.49 or 5.2%, to settle at $26.98 a barrel. United States crude… Read full story

APC Crisis: Oshiomhole And The Tortuous Road To Edo, Ondo Governorship Race

The plot to oust the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has turned out to be an anticlimax. Meetings of the strategic organs of the party, the national caucus and the National Executive Committee (NEC), were shelved following the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari… Read full story

Coalition: Makinde, Lanlehin, Alli, Ayorinde In 4-Hr Reconciliation Meeting

TOWARDS straightening out wrinkles in the coalition that birthed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Governor. Seyi Makinde in Oyo State, leaders of the coalition met behind closed-door in Ibadan, the state capital, on Friday night… Read full story

Coronavirus: We Are Now Receiving Patients Suffering From Chloroquine Poisoning, Says Lagos Govt, NCDC Cautions Nigerians

The Lagos State government on Friday disclosed that following the announcement by President Donald Trump on Thursday that chloroquine can cure coronavirus, hospitals in the state has received patients suffering from chloroquine poisoning… Read full story

Don’t Treat Coronavirus Cases, It’s Highly Contagious ― FG Warns Private Hospitals • Admits influx of imported COVID-19 cases to Nigeria • Adds Austria and Sweden to high-risk travel restricted countries • Insists on self-isolation

Despite the claims of its readiness and preparedness to prevent the import and spread of Coronavirus in the past few weeks; the Federal Government admitted on Friday that Nigeria is experiencing an influx of imported Coronavirus cases into the country by travelers, including returning Nigerians… Read full story

Five Out Of Six South-West States Backed Ajimobi As APC Deputy National Chairman, Says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshionhole, has dismissed the protest of the Ekiti State chapter of the party over the appointment of former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, as the Deputy National Chairman (South), saying that the majority of the… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE