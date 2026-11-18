The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has inaugurated some key educational projects worth N1.489,520,267.86 billion at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, for enhanced teaching and learning, as well as improved welfare of students at the university.

The projects include the year 2020 Special Intervention Project, construction of a male hostel building, year 2024 annual intervention project, construction of a block of multi-purpose halls and classrooms, year 2024 Annual Intervention Project, construction of a staff office block, as well as a medical bio-chemistry complex building at the Nnewi campus.

TETFund Board of Trustees Member representing the South-East Geo-political Zone, Mrs Esther Ukachukwu, commissioned the projects on behalf of the Fund.

Before unveiling the projects, she described the facilities as a genuine demonstration of collective commitment, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration under President Bola Tinubu, to provide an enabling environment suitable for teaching, learning, research, administration and academic excellence.

According to her, TETFund would not rest on its oars in delivering projects that will impact teaching and learning across public tertiary institutions in the country.

She recalled that a few weeks ago, TETFund was at the university to commission the Academic Publishing Centre (APC) for the zone.

“This morning, we will be commissioning three major projects for the institution,” she said.

Ukachukwu expressed profound appreciation to the management and the entire university community for their commitment and dedication towards the successful delivery of the projects.

“To us at TETFund, this commissioning represents more than the completion of physical infrastructure, it is a demonstration of our collective commitment, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, to providing an enabling environment for teaching, learning, research, administration and academic excellence,” she said.

“TETFund’s commitment to making meaningful and sustainable contributions to the development of public tertiary education institutions across the country through such interventions has never waned.

“It is particularly gratifying to see the impact of these interventions in the South-East and, indeed, across the six geopolitical zones. Our responsibility is to ensure that resources committed to educational development translate into visible, functional, and sustainable benefits for our institutions and the teeming Nigerian youths,” she said.

The TETFund Board of Trustees Member enjoined the university administrators to ensure proper maintenance and effective management of the facilities.

“I therefore call on the University to ensure that these facilities are protected and sustained for the benefit of present and future generations of staff and students,” she said.

She also urged students to take full advantage of the opportunities the facilities provide.

“To our dear students, I encourage you to take full advantage of the opportunities these facilities provide. And I urge you all to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to academic excellence because you are the future innovators, professionals, and leaders our nation desperately needs,” she said.

She thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support to the Fund.

“I wish to extend our profound gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his inexhaustible support to the Fund and his continued commitment to ensuring the rehabilitation, revitalisation and consolidation of educational activities across Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions,” Ukachukwu said.

UNIZIK’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ugochukwu Anyaehie, who spoke in an interview after the commissioning, said the newly commissioned buildings would unlock major academic expansion for the institution, including Nigeria’s first virtual laboratory in engineering.

He noted that the buildings were not just structures, but critical tools for teaching and learning, especially classrooms and offices mainly for the Engineering Department.

“In the first one commissioned, we will put out laboratory, classroom and office spaces. Those are really needed for the teaching and learning of the students. It will provide the necessary environment for the students to learn actively.

“Inside, on top of one of the classrooms, there has been dedicated [space] for the first virtual laboratory in engineering in Nigeria,” the VC disclosed.

According to him, he insisted the building must be completed because the laboratory could not be established until the university took over the building, adding that furniture for some of the classrooms had already been procured and was waiting for the commissioning to be deployed.

The VC said UNIZIK was expanding engineering aggressively and looking towards a College of Engineering in the near future.

“We just started Petroleum Engineering, we are starting Maritime Engineering, we have Polymer and Textile, we have Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, so we have many engineering courses,” he said.

“You can understand why Anambra is the home of engineering in Nigeria. If you talk about engineering and entrepreneurship, you cannot miss Anambra out. So we are focusing on engineering.”

On the male hostel, the VC said most universities concentrated on female hostels, believing males could take care of themselves, but UNIZIK decided to think differently.

“As we accommodate females, we should also accommodate males. They also help to provide security for even the female hostel,” he said.

“It allows some level of confidence for the females there to feel safe, especially with what surrounds them. If they see snake at night, they know they can shout and some men can come out. They just feel secure.”

He said the university was now doing landscaping and supporting activities around the hostel to make it optimally useful, and disclosed that the TETFund commissioning was part of a day-long series of project commissionings at the university.

Earlier, the university had commissioned a solar-powered Wi-Fi in female hostels at Garba Square.

“In the afternoon, we will be commissioning the university bookshop, which is an IGR project, an internally generated revenue project,” he said.

He added that two other projects at Mbaukwu, the Centre for Pre-Degree and JUPEB, and the security tower at the solar farm would be commissioned at another time.