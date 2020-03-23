Ecobank shuts Abuja branch after customer dies from coronavirus

Ecobank Nigeria, on Monday, said it has temporarily closed its Wuse II, Abuja branch.

This was announced in a statement released by the bank.

According to the statement, the first victim of coronavirus to die visited the Abuja branch on March 12, 2020. However, according to the bank, at the time of visitation, the victim did not show any symptom.

Ecobank also advised people who visited the branch from March 12 to immediately isolate themselves for 14 days.

“The COVID-19 outbreak is a global pandemic. Nigeria, very sadly, this morning recorded its first death, which unfortunately was one of our valued customers. Our most sincere condolences go to the family.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fact that the deceased was at our Wuse II, Abuja branch on 12 March 2020, twelve days ago. The deceased did not show any symptom at the time of visit. In line with best standards and our COVID-19 response plans, we have, therefore, immediately temporarily closed the branch and all staff at the location have been put in mandatory self-isolation for 14 days, in full compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines and to ensure their well-being and those of our customers. We have promptly informed the NCDC.

“We are further requesting, through this communication, that anyone who visited the branch between 12 March 2020 and now should take the necessary mandatory recommended step of self-isolation for 14 days.”

