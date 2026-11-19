The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has demanded that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu immediately release the remaining three-and-a-half months of salaries withheld during its 2022 nationwide strike.

In a press release issued on Thursday, November 19, and signed by its President, Prof. Chris Piwuna, the union warned that the continued non-payment of the arrears was an undeserved punishment that could trigger a major crisis in Nigeria’s public university system.

The statement followed resolutions reached at ASUU’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held between November 13 and 14, 2026, at the University of Abuja.

According to ASUU, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration seized seven-and-a-half months of lecturers’ salaries over the 2022 industrial action.

Before winning the 2023 presidential election, Tinubu had intervened in the dispute, endorsing the principle of “clemency” and pledging to prevent future crises.

However, three-and-a-half years into his administration, the union lamented that only four months of the backlog had been paid.

Prof. Piwuna noted that efforts to resolve the impasse had stalled.

He revealed that the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, had previously informed the union that the government was not ready to pay the balance in full, a stance currently echoed by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

Furthermore, all requests by the union to meet directly with President Tinubu had been rebuffed.

The union faulted the Federal Government’s enforcement of the “No Work, No Pay” policy, pointing out that academics forfeited their annual and research leaves to clear academic backlogs and ensure that affected students graduated on time.

“If the Tinubu government would not commend Nigerian academics for moderating their demands to guarantee industrial harmony in the universities, it should at least release what they are owed,” the statement read. “ASUU members are no beggars. Neither are they a conquered people or slaves.”

Rejecting what it termed empty platitudes and “No more ASUU strikes” sloganeering by the ruling party, the union urged President Tinubu to act in the spirit of fairness and justice by clearing the remaining three-and-a-half months’ salaries without further delay.