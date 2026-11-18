The University of Ibadan (UI), the University of Lagos (UNILAG), the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) have engaged in a social media banter over the choice of university for a master’s degree.

The exchange started after an X user, Opeyemi, asked her followers to choose between UI and UNILAG for postgraduate studies.

The University of Ibadan responded to the question with a biblical expression, presenting itself as the best choice.

“Dear Opeyemi, we say unto you, Do not be deceived, for some will mention schools that are not UI,” the university wrote.

It went on to describe itself as the only “First and the Best University in Nigeria and in the World”, suggesting that prospective students should choose UI over other institutions.

UNILAG soon joined the conversation, taking a swipe at UI over the way it writes the name of its host city.

“Not to say much, but we worry for anyone who places their Masters education in the hands of a university that writes the name of a city in lowercase.

“To each their own,” UNILAG added.

The exchange continued as both universities traded comments, with UI bringing up UNILAG’s brief renaming to Moshood Abiola University in 2012.

“Spelling tips from the school that got renamed on live TV and needed a court to get its name back,” UI wrote.

UNILAG’s response also drew criticism from investigative journalist and UI alumnus, Fisayo Soyombo, who faulted the grammar used by both institutions.

Soyombo questioned UNILAG’s use of “Masters education” instead of “master’s education” and pointed out that UI had also written “ibadan” in lowercase.

He wrote: “I would be more worried for anyone who picks an academic institution that hasn’t mastered the difference between “master’s education” and “masters education”. BONUS: I’d never have a dig at any institution for erroneously writing a city in lowercase if I’m going to erroneously write “master’s” in title case. Full disclosure: UI alumnus here.”

The University of Ilorin also joined the discussion, asking the two institutions to end their disagreement while promoting its uninterrupted academic calendar.

“Dear @ibadanuni and @UnilagNigeria, please sheathe the sword! There’s no need for friendly fire when the real secret to a peaceful Master’s degree is an uninterrupted academic calendar.

“@Opeyemi_Nitemi, come to where excellence meets predictability. It’s #BetterByFar🎓 here,” UNILORIN wrote.

UI later responded to UNILORIN’s intervention, offering to let Opeyemi pursue her master’s degree there if the university’s post attracted 5,000 likes.

JAMB also joined the conversation, reminding the universities of its role in the admission process.

“Capital letter, small letter, whatever the CASE, this Master’s conversation wouldn’t exist without us,” the examination body wrote.

WAEC also weighed in, pointing out that its role in candidates’ academic journeys comes before university admission.

“You can debate who’s the best, but let’s not forget who helped get the candidates through the door in the first place.

“WAEC was there before the admission!” the council wrote.

Meanwhile, Opeyemi, whose question started the conversation, also reacted to the attention it had generated.

“Trust me, to instigate inter-university war on X wasn’t my intention. But I think this is good. Let’s see who wins,” she wrote.