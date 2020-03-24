Lagos Assembly crisis: Tinubu, GAC members meet with Obasa, aggrieved lawmakers

Solution to the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly may have been found as the national leader of All Progressives (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday alongside members of Governor’s Advisory Committee (GAC) met with the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa and all the four lawmakers that were suspended by the House leadership.

It would be recalled that the chief whip, Hon. Rotimi Abiru and the deputy majority leader, Hon. Muyiwa Jimoh were relieved of their positions and suspended indefinitely along with two others lawmakers including Hon. Moshood Oshun and Hon. Raheem Kazeem Adewale.

The lawmakers were accused of alleged insubordination, gross indiscipline and actions capable of destabilising the House while a committee set up to resolve the matter was later stopped from carrying out its assigned duties, with the speaker vowing that the decision to suspend the members was irreversible.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the meeting held at the State House, Marina, and lasted for hours was to report the outcome of Monday’s parley between the GAC members, the speaker and the aggrieved lawmakers to the APC national leader.

Tinubu, it was learnt had directed that the GAC to summon the speaker and the aggrieved lawmakers to the meeting with a way to resolving the crisis, which has lingered for some weeks now.

Details of the meeting are not yet available but all the four affected lawmakers were later sighted seeing off the speaker, Hon. Obasa to his car after the meeting, as they waved him off with delight.

Details later…

