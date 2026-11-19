British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has welcomed his second child, a baby girl, with his partner, Nicole Osbourne, three weeks before his scheduled heavyweight fight against Tyson Fury.

The former two-time unified heavyweight champion revealed that his daughter was born on November 14, while he was training in Marbella, Spain, ahead of the December 11 bout in Cardiff.

Joshua, 37, also has an 11-year-old son, JJ, with Osbourne as the couple have not yet chosen a name for their daughter.

Speaking to The Sun, Joshua described the birth as a blessing and said he was excited to become a father to a girl.

“It’s been amazing, a big blessing, and I can’t believe I’m a girl dad,” he said.

Joshua said he chose not to find out the baby’s sex during the pregnancy and joked that having a daughter would mean changes to some of his activities with his children.

“I love boys but as soon as I found out we had a little girl, I said: ‘no more FIFA, no more motorbiking, no more PlayStation’,” he said.

The boxer disclosed that he missed the birth because of his training commitments but said his daughter was in good hands with her mother and family.

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“It’s not ideal but she’s in good hands, she’s got an amazing mother, she’s got an amazing family around her,” he said.

Joshua added that he had already committed to his training programme before the birth and was looking forward to spending time with his daughter after the fight.

He also explained that having a second child was a conscious decision, particularly after the car crash in Nigeria last December that claimed the lives of his close friends, Sina Ghami and Kevin Latif Ayodele.

Joshua said he wanted his son to have a sibling who could support him in the future.

“I wanted to give JJ the opportunity to be an older brother, one day I won’t be here and he’ll have a sibling he can turn to and be with and plan their future together,” he said.

The boxer said the experience had strengthened his appreciation of family and the importance of supporting women and single parents.

Joshua is scheduled to face Fury at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 11.