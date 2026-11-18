The House of Representatives on Wednesday directed the immediate suspension of the planned cancellation of 2026 National Certificate in Education (NCE) and degree admissions by the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI), following a directive issued by the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi, who called for the intervention of the House.

Leading the debate, Abdullahi expressed concern over the implications of the minister’s directive, contained in a press release issued by the Federal Ministry of Education on November 7, 2026, cancelling 2026 admissions into NCE and degree programmes and terminating all university affiliations and degree-awarding arrangements.

The lawmaker specifically raised concerns about the impact of the directive on the National Teachers’ Institute, Kaduna, which was established to promote professional development through distance learning and collaboration with tertiary institutions.

He said:

“The House is aware that on 1 July 2025, the National Teachers’ Institute Act (Amendment) Bill (HB. 879), which seeks to provide express legislative authority for the Institute to award NCEs, Undergraduate and Postgraduate Degrees was transmitted to the Senate for concurrence.

“The House is concerned that the Ministry’s directive was issued while the legislative process is ongoing, creating legal and administrative uncertainty and exposing thousands of prospective students to possible financial loss, psychological distress and disruption of their educational aspirations.

“The House is worried that the cancellation of programmes serving underserved communities and teachers in rural areas, particularly in Northern Nigeria, could undermine the national drive to strengthen teacher education and risk the underutilisation of public infrastructure developed over five decades.

“The House is disturbed that a significant portion of gross student-fee receipts is deducted at source as ‘operating surplus’ and remitted into the Federation Account, allegedly depleting the Institute’s liquidity and leaving it unable to pay facilitators, produce essential learning materials or conduct examinations effectively.

“The House is also concerned that the NTI Staff Union on 9 November 2026 raised alarm on the potential effect of the directive on job security, and the need for a fair administrative process that balances the enforcement of academic standards with the principles of natural justice for students already enrolled,” he noted.

To address the concerns, the House urged the Federal Ministry of Education to suspend further action on the cancellation of the 2026 NCE and degree admissions pending the outcome of a comprehensive review and the conclusion of the legislative process on the National Teachers’ Institute Act (Amendment) Bill.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to suspend the deduction of operating surpluses at source from student-fee receipts and refund any unlawful deductions made from March 2026 to date to enable the Institute to meet its obligations to students and facilitators.

Similarly, the House urged the Senate to expedite consideration of the National Teachers’ Institute Act (Amendment) Bill to provide a clear legal framework for the Institute’s academic mandate.

The House subsequently mandated the joint Committees on Federal Colleges of Education and Finance to investigate the legality and implications of the minister’s directive for the education sector.

The committees are to engage the Federal Ministry of Education, National Universities Commission (NUC), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and NTI management as part of the investigation.

They were also mandated to investigate the remittance of student fees as operating surpluses, determine the legal basis for the deductions and recommend measures to protect the Institute’s operational funds.

The committees are expected to submit their report within four weeks for further legislative action, while the Committee on Legislative Compliance is to monitor the implementation of the resolutions.