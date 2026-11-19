Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar remains listed on its website as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general election despite a Federal High Court judgment affecting the party’s leadership.

The commission said it would not take any action on the matter until the ongoing legal dispute surrounding the ADC’s leadership is fully resolved.

The development follows a November 5, 2026, judgment by Justice Peter Lifu, which affected the David Mark-led leadership of the opposition party.

The ADC has challenged the ruling at the Court of Appeal, filing an appeal alongside an application seeking a stay of execution to suspend the implementation of the judgment pending the determination of the case.

A senior INEC official, who spoke to Arise News, said the commission could not disregard the pending legal processes while the appeal and application for a stay of execution remained unresolved.

The official also expressed reservations about Nafiu Bala Gombe’s announcement that he had resumed office as the ADC National Chairman in compliance with the court judgment.

Asked whether INEC had received a formal notification from Bala Gombe regarding his purported return as party chairman, the source questioned the development in view of the pending court processes.

“I don’t know how possible that is, when there’s Notice of Appeal and a Stay of Execution. Nonetheless, the Commission will make its position known in due course,” the official said.

On why Atiku’s name remained on the commission’s website as the ADC presidential candidate despite the court ruling, the INEC source questioned whether Bala Gombe was also laying claim to the party’s presidential ticket.

The commission’s explanation comes amid an escalating leadership dispute within the ADC, with rival factions pursuing legal options over control of the party ahead of the 2027 general election.