Northern youths begin Sanusi for president campaign

By Muhammad Sabiu | Kaduna
The 2023  presidential campaign for the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi kicked off in Kaduna at the weekend.

Addressing journalists  in Kaduna, the national coordinator of the ‘Sanusi Lamido Sanusi project 2023: All Nigerian Youth Projects’, Suleiman Shuaibu Shinkaffi, appealed to all other Nigerians nursing presidential ambition in 2023 to be kind enough to bury their ambition for the former monarch.

He said Nigerian youths were determined to support Sanusi to become the next president of Nigeria in order to savage the nation from its current challenges of Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnappings, herdsmen/farmers crisis, killings, among others.

“We’re All Nigerian Youths agitating for Sanusi. With the situation in the country now, only credible and stainless candidate will be acceptable to all. And we believe that Sanusi is acceptable to all and intellectually sound to turn things around in this country.

“Nigeria is a sinking ship and needs someone of high intellectual ability like him to rescue the country. Baba Buhari has done his best.”

He also said the movement is ready to give Sanusi the same support they gave Buhari in 2015, saying, “we are ready to contribute money to sponsor his campaign, buy his nomination form, recharge cards, provide logistics, among other things, so that he would emerge as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Shinkafi, who was in company of other stakeholders from across the northern and southern parts of the country, said they were calling on him (Sanusi) to come out and contest for president, saying they would not vote any other person other than Sanusi.

He also asserted that should Sanusi refuse to accept their call, they  are ready to force him or even compel  him to agree.

According to him, the youths  decided to come out early because the agitation for his ambition  cut across the six geopolitical zones, irrespective of religion, ethnicity and tribal differences.

The co-ordinator  also said that very soon zonal and states chapter of the movement would be constituted, adding that over one hundred thousand people had  indicated interest to join the movement now, adding that over 100 million supporters were targeted for the 2023 project.

Highlights of the event was the donation of 12 SUVs for the project by some supporters of the former emir.

 

