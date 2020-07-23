Commissioner inaugurates projects in OYSCATECH, commends management, alumni

Education
By Tribune Online
oyscatech, college of agriculture
From left, the permanent secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Bamidele Aminat Atere; Commissioner for vMr. Olaniyi Adekunle, and the alumni president, Mr Mojeed Anifowose, during the inauguration of X-ray/Laboratory Building, classroom chairs, face masks and sanitizers.

OYO State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Aremu Olaleye, last week Wednesday inaugurated projects and flagged off the 2020 planting season at the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora.

Some of the projects inaugurated at the college of agriculture include the X-ray/Laboratory Building donated by the alumni association of the institution, fabricated classroom chairs, face masks and sanitizers.

In his address at the occasion, the commissioner commended the management and the alumni association of the institution for advancing the college and the management for judicious use of the internally generated revenue of the institution to fabricate classroom chairs, hand sanitizers and face masks.

He charged the college of agriculture to strengthen its marketing department toward linking the production unit of the institution to people in the society for the economic development of the institution.

Speaking on the 2020 planting season in the college, the commissioner admonished farmers not to relent in their agric business, saying the next generation of millionaires would be farmers.

The acting rector of the institution in his address commended the leadership and members of the alumni association for their benevolence and impactful contribution to the growth and advancement of the institution.

“The present executives of the alumni association have demonstrated what is called ideal and responsible leadership with the building donation to OYSCATECH Igboora, as this project will reduce the burden of students going outside the institution for medical tests and x-rays, in addition to being a good source of revenue generation for the institution,” he said.

He noted that the college of agriculture is the only polytechnic in the state with speciality in agriculture and technology.

The acting rector recalled that OYSCATECH (formerly Oyo State College of Agriculture, Igboora) started as a monotechnic in August 2006 but had with the support of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) fully migrated from monotechnic to a polytechnic.

Mr. Adekunle stressed that the institution would not relent in its vision of training youths for innovation, food sufficiency and self-employment.

Earlier in his welcome address, the alumni president, Mr Anifowose Mojeed, had thanked the commissioner for honouring the institution’s invitation to inaugurate the projects on behalf of the state government.

He also commended Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration for making education one of its cardinal objectives.

The alumni president pledged the association’s continued support to the college, as he charged the college to put the x-ray/laboratory building to effective use.

Face masks and sanitizers were thereafter distributed to participants at the event, including the Ibarapa Central Local Government, the education ministry, and security operatives.

 

