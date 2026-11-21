A cleric, Prophet Moses Idowu, who went on social media to announce his move to resurrect the popular gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, (Toluanisings) from death, has admitted going beyond what he was ordered to do by God. He said he was pushed by boldness and zeal to see the deceased alive again. He said that the great love he had for the singer and the hope to see him come to his church to sing added to his faith to pray for him as prompted by God in a dream.

Prophet Moses was arrested by the Monitoring Unit in Oyo State Police Command following a petition that he was desecrating the memories of the popular gospel singer Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji (Toluanisings) with his posts on the social media and his visit to the morgue where the corpse of the gospel was kept, with the claim that he had the spiritual powers to return him to life.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, in a statement, had said that “in the course of the incident, Prophet Moses recorded a video of the deceased’s body and subsequently circulated the footage on social media without the consent or authorisation of the deceased’s family, thereby subjecting the remains to indignity and causing further distress to the bereaved family.”

The PPRO stated further: “Beyond the unauthorised recording and publication of the deceased’s body, the suspect also allegedly made publications accusing the deceased’s wife, Mrs Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola, and his manager of being responsible for the death, without any substantiated evidence to support such claims.”

In an investigation by Saturday Tribune, the pastor said that the dream he had in the night after the singer’s death made him make the move to pray life back into him, but added that he did not obey the caveat, which was for him not to attempt the prayer if the body had been put in the mortuary.

In an interview with the Saturday Tribune, the pastor, who expressed regret for using social media, said that he was moved to do the prompting by God through the dream he had. Moses, 43, who hails from Idi iroko in Ogun State but has a ministry in Ibafo after answering God’s call in 2019, said that his love for Toluwanisings and zeal to see him alive again made him to take the steps, despite a condition given by God in the dream that the deceased’s body should not be put in the morgue before the prayers to revive him.

According to the pastor, “on the fateful day Toluwanisings died, we first heard the rumour that he slumped, and his death was later confirmed. That night, after I prayed, I slept. While sleeping, I had a dream in which I saw Toluwanisings’s spirit. An elderly being appeared to me and told me that the gospel singer’s spirit had yet to be separated from him and could still be revived. The elderly being said that if someone could recall his spirit into his body when he had not been deposited in a morgue, he would come back to life, and the prayers should be before seven days. I answered that I was willing to do it. Then I woke up and recorded a video in the morning in which I said that I would need six servants of God to make seven in number with me, or eight of them that would make nine with me, for the spiritual task. I also urged people to share the video, get in contact with the deceased’s family and ask them to call me before his body would be taken to the mortuary.”

Continuing, he said: “I didn’t get any response the following day, but two days later, some people started calling me that they had a similar dream. I was so interested in Toluwanisings being alive because I love him and was one of his fans. I already had a plan to invite him to sing in my church during one of our programmes.

“When it was almost seven days, I recorded a video to seek the deceased’s address since no one contacted me from his family. I got it from the comments and I left Ibafo for Ibadan. That was the mistake I made because he had been taken to the morgue, but the overconfidence (igboya) and zeal (ìtara) that I had, with a strong faith that God could still do it, made me still act on the dream.

“When I came, I saw his Personal Assistant who told me Toluwanisings was already gone. I asked him if he had faith that the dead could be restored back to life, and he said yes, but that he had been kept in a morgue. I told him I still have faith that God could still do it as I also wanted him back to life. I told him to let us try and see what God would do. I requested for one to two hours to pray on Toluwanisings’ body and he agreed, telling me to go ahead of him.

“As I waited in front of the mortuary, and many people following me on Facebook and TikTok were calling me excitedly, waiting to hear that he had woken up, I did another video to inform the PA that I was waiting for him. When he came, he took me to the mortuary attendant who said he could only give me a maximum of 10 minutes. Since I was already there, I decided to still try my best, believing that nothing is impossible with God.

“I asked for water and poured it on my palm with the anointing oil I brought. We went into the morgue and his body was pulled out of the storage drawer a little. I placed my palm on his head and started praying.

“When it was 10 minutes after I started, the mortuary attendant told me that it was time for me to leave. The following day, the PA called me and expressed his displeasure with the video I made in front of the mortuary which he said he just saw. I apologised and immediately deleted it, but, unfortunately, the video seemed to have been shared.

“He called me again the next day and I told him that though I had deleted it, it might have been shared. Then I asked my contact that I wanted to speak with the family to bring the corpse out of the cold chamber completely so that his spirit would enter his body. I said this because the morgue I went in to pray was very cold and the body was frozen, but the contact didn’t call me back. Then, I made up my mind to go to his burial place to attempt praying life into the body but was called by other servants of God. I told them that I didn’t intend to be there if not approved by the family, and had taken my mind off it when my contact didn’t get back to me. Later, I was told that I turned Toluwanisings’ body into content on social media.”

The pastor said that he also saw a video where the PA was castigated for allegedly not showing enough concern for the singer’s death, which made him post one himself, accusing the PA of not giving him adequate attention when he was in Ibadan to pray for the deceased to come back to life.

Alleged prophet and Dunmininu

“After the video, I noticed that my Facebook had been blocked and I couldn’t access it again. Two days later, police came to arrest me, and I was interrogated,” Prophet Moses stated.

Saying that he never thought things could turn out the way it did, he stated further: “It’s not that I wanted to trend with the videos as being alleged. Toluwanisings was one of the gospel singers that I love. I had the plan to invite him to my church to sing. Also, the dream I had gave me boldness. It maybe that I lost control of myself at that point. He would not be the first gospel singer that would die. I just have special love for him. I didn’t know things would turn out this way. I did not have the covenant to run more than God. I should have stopped when his body was already in the morgue, but the feelings I had that he should have life again pushed me.

“I have learnt a lot about the usage of social media indiscriminately. I didn’t have the adequate knowledge. And the videos I posted were taken beyond my thoughts. I regret everything. I’m the only one suffering now. Everyone has disappeared. I have also learnt to obey God’s promptings alone and not go beyond what He instructs me to do. I was disobedient.

“I have been appealing to his family and friends, and I’m still doing so. They should forgive me.”

In an update, Saturday Tribune learnt that Prophet Moses was arraigned in court last Friday on a four-count charge bordering on the unlawful recording and publication of false information, unlawful publication of defamatory matter, improperly offering indignity to the dead human body by recording and publishing its image without the consent and authority of the family, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The matter was adjourned till December 2 for further proceedings.

Relatedly, one Oladapo Joshua Dunmininu who was arrested last Thursday was also charged to court along with Pastor Moses on the same day over similar offences.

Dunmininu allegedly published videos in which he accused Toluwanisings’ PA and members of his family of being responsible for his death, thereby further spreading allegations against individuals already affected by the loss.

Investigation by the police, according to the PPRO, revealed that the blogger proceeded to produce and circulate videos containing unsubstantiated allegations concerning the deceased, his wife and other family members, despite being aware of an undertaking signed by the concerned parties restraining individuals from making publications, whether in print or through any other medium, concerning the deceased. This was in addition to several warnings and cautions issued by both the family and the police against the circulation of unverified information.

Despite these interventions, the suspect reportedly went ahead with the publications.

The charges against him bordered on the publication of false news on Facebook, unlawful publication of defamatory matter and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace. The court adjourned the matter to December 11 for further proceedings.