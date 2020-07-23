Our relationship with NYSC cordial — Anambra govt

Education
By Michael Ovat | Awka
NYSC , corps members, Ekiti
NYSC

THE Anambra State government says its relationship and collaboration with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to ensure adequate welfare of corps members posted to the state remain cordial.

Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Professor Theresa Obiekezie, disclosed this while receiving a delegation from the agency, led by its state coordinator, Mr Kehinde Aremu, who were on a familiarization visit to her office in Awka on Tuesday.

Professor Obiekezie said the state government would address contentious issues raised by the agency pertaining to welfare, posting of corps members to public and private schools as well as infrastructure challenges.

She noted that the existing synergy with the NYSC would be promoted to realize set objectives for youth training and development, as government places high premium on youth-related issues.

The commissioner then enjoined corps members serving in the state to maximise training and empowerment opportunities created for them at various stages of their service year to impact on their lives and the larger society.

Earlier, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mr Kehinde Aremu, appreciated the state government for providing infrastructure and support services to the agency, especially the completion of its permanent orientation camp at Umuawulu.

He commended the governor of the state, Willie Obiano, saying the scheme had been enjoying a robust work relationship with the ministry.

He used the occasion to announce the recognition of the commissioner as the new chairman, NYSC governing board in the state.

 

