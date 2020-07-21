NLC, ULC sign MoU to prevent reoccurrence of 2015 crisis

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with its breakaway faction led by its former Vice President, Comrade Joe Ajaero who left following the disagreement that characterized its 2015 National Delegate Conference and elections of new leadership.

The NLC said it signed the MoU to prevent the recurrence of the 2015 debacle, after the leadership of NLC and ULC finally resolved the crisis and came together.

“To prevent the recurrence of the 2015 debacle, the parties agree to an all-inclusive process that reflects our diversity in leadership emergence. It is therefore in furtherance to this that the Memorandum of Understanding is drawn.

“A process of reconciliation which spanned about five year has now resolved the said strained relations, with a determination to build a strong, united Nigeria Labour Congress,” the MoU said.

The MoU, while highlighting the resolution said as follows: “That ULC led by the former Deputy President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero has committed to return to full participation in the affairs of Congress as full affiliates of Congress.

“That the unions in ULC are to nominate a Deputy President, a Vice President, an Auditor and a co-opted member that will form part of the current National Administrative Council (NAC) of the NLC.

“That two officers will be admitted to the SAC of Congress in states where ULC has reasonable presence in the positions of a Vice Chairperson and a co-opted member.

“That Women Committee officers of ULC will be admitted into the Congress Women Commission with their Chairpersons at the national and state levels becoming co-opted members

“That a three-person committee made up of Congress General Secretary, Congress Chairperson of Establishment Committee and NUPENG President will profile the six staff of ULC and fix them appropriately within the staff structure of Congress.

“That Congress shall not bear any liabilities incurred by ULC prior to the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding.

“Unions that make up ULC shall commence remittance of check off dues to Congress from July, 2020 and shall consequently be bound by the financial rules and regulations of Congress as it applies to affiliates. For the purpose of the 2023 Delegates Conference financial computations, the percentage ratio of the years that will be paid by the affiliates starting from July shall be applied to reflect payments done under the 16 months in ULC.

“That positions created into the Congress Structure in clauses i-v above shall lapse at the expiration of the current tenure of the Congress leadership in 2023.

“That the current leadership structure as captured in the Congress Constitution shall be applied in filling positions of elective offices of Congress in 2023.

“That the parties commit to pursue a reinvigorated action in defence and protection of the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers moving forward.”

The MoU was signed on behalf of NLC by Ayuba Wabba, Dr. Nasir Idris (Deputy President), Nojeem Yasin (Deputy President), Ibraheem Khaleel (Treasurer), and Emma Ugboaja (General Secretary). It was signed on behalf of the ULC by Joe Ajaero, Akproeha Williams (Deputy President), Comrades Kasimu Kadira, Kabir Y. Gusau, and Didi Adodo (General Secretary).