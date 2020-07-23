Don’t be stampeded to reopen schools, Obaji warns FG

Education
By Tunbosun Ogundare |  Lagos
Minister, reopening of schools
A former Minister of Education, Mrs Chinwe Obaji,

A former Minister of Education, Professor Chinwe Obaji, has advised the Federal Government not to yield to the pressure from a section of Nigerians, especially parents and private school owners, to reopen schools and allow SS3 students sit for the 2020 senior school certificate examinations.

She said the country is still unsafe going by the daily rise in reported cases of COVID-19 infections.

Mrs Obaji in an exclusive interview with Tribune Education said reopening schools at this time is like gambling with the lives of students and the generality of Nigerians.

According to her, it’s possible to lose two or more academic years and still fulfill one’s destiny.

“But if life is lost, that is the end of that person. To stay alive therefore is more important than to put lives at risk in the name of going to school,” she stressed.

Professor Obaji said losing one or two or more academic years is not new. She cited the period of Nigeria/Biafra crisis of between 1967 and 1970.

During that period, she noted, many of today’s highly placed individuals, especially from the eastern part, including Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and herself, among numerous others did not go to school for two to three years, yet they fulfilled their God-ordained destinies.

She explained that it was not if there were no schools, classrooms or teachers, as these were in abundance, but because the school environment was not conducive for learning because of the crisis.

“So, schools are not also safe now in the face of this raging COVID-19, except we are deceiving ourselves,” she said.

She added that going to school for lessons or examinations daily under the current dispensation, especially by the students in boarding schools and whose parents are based outside the school towns or live far away from schools in cities like Lagos, would be very difficult to achieve.

She said, “Many schools are also overpopulated making social/physical distancing unrealistic, and we cannot afford the episode that happened, for example, in Ghana where students returning to schools resulted in exponential increase in COVID-19 infection cases and deaths.

“So, there is no basis to rush in reopening schools. After all, even if students sit for WASSCE now, where are they going to use the results? The university lecturers are still on strike and students in 100 level are yet to vacate the class.”

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 562 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, with national toll now put at 37,225… Read Full Story
The UK Government has entered partnerships with BioNtech/Pfizer and Valneva who are developing vaccines to protect against COVID-19. It has also secured early access to treatments containing COVID-19 neutralising antibodies from AstraZeneca, in order to treat those unable to receive vaccines, such as the… Read Full Story
Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio on Monday gave a vivid account of how successive managements of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded multi-trillion naira contracts through contract splitting, over-pricing of contracts and other fraudulent acts… Read Full Story
THE ongoing investigative hearing into the allegations bordering on misappropriation of N81.5 billion by the management of Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC) was temporarily halted on Monday after the acting managing director of the commission, Professor Daniel Pondei fainted and was… Read Full Story
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Monday, emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state… Read Full Story
AN official of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Mrs Adeoluwa Karakaraye Faustina, has condemned the use of solar pumping system in the country… Read Full Story
The stretch of the fatalities occasioned by the emergence of the global coronavirus pandemic remains humanity’s most pressing burden. Today, the virus has left in its trail deaths, economic downward spiral, a wasteland of impoverishment, dead dreams or deferred aspirations and a litany of global grievances… Read Full Story
Nengi has emerged the winner of the first-ever Head of House challenge in the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition. Today’s Head of House challenge was different from what you would usually expect. Biggie brought out a game that was like a BBNaija twist to the popular Snakes and Ladders game… Read Full Story
The former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead. He died in Abuja on Monday night. A close family friend told Tribune Online that he… Read Full Story
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he received with deep sadness, on Monday evening, the information on the passing of his longtime friend and associate, Malam Isma’ila Isa Funtua, saying that his demise has created a huge gap as the deceased stood by him in politics… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with its breakaway faction led by its former Vice President, Comrade Joe Ajaero who left following the disagreement that characterized its 2015 National Delegate Conference and elections of new leadership… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Education

UNILORIN to begin N600m poultry project, says VC

Education

Our relationship with NYSC cordial — Anambra govt

Education

Commissioner inaugurates projects in OYSCATECH, commends management, alumni

Education

Caleb college student wins world scavenger hunt award

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More