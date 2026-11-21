Commercial and other activities were temporarily suspended as members and non-members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South-West geopolitical zone turned out in large numbers at the zonal campaign rally of the party at the ancient Mapo Hall in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area on Saturday.

All the link roads to the venue of the event were closed to traffic, while the popular Oja’ba, Oritamerin and Mapo markets were shut down for the duration of the event.

Dignitaries from all walks of life, including past and present public office holders such as state governors and National and State Houses of Assembly lawmakers from the South-West and other regions, were in attendance.

The people started arriving at the venue as early as 7:30am, with the doyen of Fuji music, King Dr Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, and Alhaji Rasidi Ayinde, a.k.a. Fuji Merenge, on the bandstand thrilling the spectators.

President Tinubu, on his arrival at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, Ibadan, was warmly received by notable personalities, including traditional rulers from Oyo State.

He had a closed-door meeting with the traditional rulers before he proceeded to the Mapo venue of the mega rally.

Tinubu was ushered onto the stage by the governors of Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Anambra and Abia states, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wives of past and serving governors, members of the National Assembly, party chieftains and a host of others.

Tinubu, in his address, thanked the people of Oyo State for their support and urged them not to relent by ensuring his re-election on January 16, 2027.

His words, ‘Friday breaks into Saturday morning, there was a boat mishap on Bayelsa waterway that claimed the lives of some passengers. In order to show respect and appreciate those who lost their lives when the boat capsized. Our show solidarity and sympathy and condolence go to the people of Bayelsa state and the bereaved families. Can we have one minute silence?

‘We will support the people of Bayelsa state. The Vice- President, Shetima will go and condole the family and the people of Bayelsa after this rally..

‘I will not be able to speak much unto you. I just want to greet you. I just want to say thank you. Thank you for all that you have been doing and all the supports that you have given to the APC.

‘APC is our party. It is your party. Is it clear? You voted overwhelmingly for APC in 2023. You must stay the course. You must, for the sake of progress, prosperity of our Country, development for your children and great grandchildren.

‘Our children must benefit from the hope of Nigeria. We must give them the right education and invest in agriculture.

‘For Oyo state, we have just signed Memorandum of Understanding with a Chinese firm to reopen Leyland factory in Ibadan.

‘We are re-opening it to produce public transport and automobile assembly plant to them. We will continue to bring industry. You will see it and I guarantee you an improvement in electricity supply. Joseph Tegbe is really working hard with his team.

‘Now it is time to say thank you to all the elders, starting from Aremo Osoba, Chief Bisi Akande and others whi have been holding the flag and supporting the party ever since.

‘I salute Abdulaziz Yari. I salute the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja. I have seen him, Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye and all the other Obas. I have supped with them. They will support you in every way possible.

‘We learnt there is a political party called ‘Egbe Palemo’. Dont mind them. ‘Won wa palemo ni. Ko si ibi ti won n lo. Se o ti ye yin.

‘It is now time that I will present the governorship candidate in Oyo state that you will vote for in 2027. It is no other person than Senator Sarafadeen Alli.

Earlier, in their respective goodwill messages, chieftains of the party urged the people in the South-West to reciprocate the gesture of Tinubu by ensuring his re-election in 2027.

A member of the National Assembly representing Oyo North Senatorial District, Fatai Buhari, submitted that the Tinubu-led administration had done so much for the people of Oyo in all sectors of the economy.

‘His administration, according to him has ensured the establushment of the Federal University and the Military Base in the state.

‘We should put our minds at rest. No other presidential candidates can march Tinubu in terms of the delivery of dividend of democracy.

‘We have shown the seeds. It is now time for us to reap the fruit of our hard labour.

Also, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, who spoke on behalf of both APC and non-APC governors who were in attendance, reiterated their commitment to the re-election of Tinubu in 2027.

‘Where we are today is symbolic in the political history of Nigeria and Yoruba race. We, Yorubas must not abandon our own for other candidates from other region.

‘Let us come together as a formidable team to ensure the success of Tinubu in 2027. On 16 January and February let us go out enmass to vote for Tinubu and Alli.

Speaking in the same vein, the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, called on the people of the region to put aside their political differences and vote massively for Tinubu in 2027.

Also, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, underscored the need for the people to vote massively for Asiwaju in 2027, noting how he had been able to reshape all sectors of the economy.

‘The people of the Country will benefit more if Tinubu is re-elected in 2027. Let us vote for Tinubu and Sarafadeen Alli as our governorship candidate in Oyo

Also, the former Governor of Edo State and member of the National Assembly, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, told the people to ask the Governor of Oyo State and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) what exactly he wanted to “reset” in the country.

‘Ws should ask Governor Seyi Makinde what he wants to reset in the Country. Is it the Student Loan Scheme, the Coastal road from Lagos to Calabar, the modernized train system, end to ASUU strike, infrastructural development that cut across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Also, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Hon. Wunmi Oladeji, stated that the administration had surpassed the achievement records of the previous administration in the country.

Tinubu has been able to re-write the economic history of the country in the past three and a half years.