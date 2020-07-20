Ondo 2020: Akeredolu emerges APC candidate

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Monday emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.
Akeredolu defeated eight other aspirants in the race for the party’s ticket to emerge the candidate of the party.
Four aspirants have earlier withdrawn and stepped down for Akeredolu before the commencement of the party’s primary which commenced around 2pm and ended around 8:35pm.
The governor was declared the party’s flag bearer, having won the highest number of lawful votes at the party’s primary election held at the International Conference Centre, Dome, Akure, the state capital.
The four aspirants who withdrawn from the race include Ife Oyedele, Segun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.
Akeredolu was declared winner of the contest with 2,725 votes defeating Chief Olusola Oke who polled 262, while Hon. Issacs Kekemeke scored 19 votes.
Others in the race, Iji Sola scored nine votes, Awodeyi Akinterinwa, one vote, Anifowose Olajumoke, two votes, Nathaniel Adojutelegan, four votes, Olaide Adelami, four votes, Bukola Adetula with no vote, while Invalid votes is 33
About 3,127 delegates across the 18 local government areas of the state participated in the election which produced Akeredolu as the party’s candidate.
Akeredolu won in all the 18 local government areas in the state to emerge the party’s candidate.
Akeredolu will be slugging it out with other candidates from other political parties in the October 10 governorship election.
Overall result at a glance
Akeredolu – 2,725
Oke Olusola -262
Kekemeke – 19
Iji Sola – 9
Awodeyi Akinterinwa 1
Anifowose Olajumoke -2
Nathaniel Adojutelegan -4
Adetula Bukola -nil
Olaide Adelami 4
Invalid votes 33
All Results at a glance:
Akoko North East
Aketi 190
Sola Oke 6
Sola Iji 2
Kekemeke
Akoko North West
Aketi 128
Sola Oke 17
Sola Iji
Kekemeke 1
Akoko South East
Aketi 152
Sola Oke 7
Sola Iji
Kekemeke 1
Akoko South West
Aketi 211
Sola Oke 17
Sola Iji
Kekemeke 1
Anifowose 1
Akure North
Aketi 172
Sola Oke 5
Sola Iji
Kekemeke 1
Akure South
Aketi 122
Sola Oke 29
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Ese Odo
Aketi 124
Sola Oke 3
Sola Iji 4
Kekemeke 10
Idanre
Aketi 141
Sola Oke 5
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Ifedore
Aketi 142
Sola Oke 3
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Ilaje
Aketi 142
Sola Oke 44
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Ile Oluji/Okeigbo
Aketi 146
Sola Oke 4
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Irele
Aketi 122
Sola Oke 26
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Odigbo
Aketi 154
Sola Oke 13
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Okitipupa
Aketi 155
Sola Oke 22
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Ondo East
Aketi 150
Sola Oke 3
Sola Iji
Kekemeke1
Anifowose 1
Ondo West
Aketi 168
Sola Oke 15
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Ose
Aketi 141
Sola Oke 18
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Owo
Aketi 161
Sola Oke 2
Sola Iji
Kekemeke
Adelami 3
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE