Ondo 2020: Akeredolu emerges APC candidate

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, on Monday emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu defeated eight other aspirants in the race for the party’s ticket to emerge the candidate of the party.

Four aspirants have earlier withdrawn and stepped down for Akeredolu before the commencement of the party’s primary which commenced around 2pm and ended around 8:35pm.

The governor was declared the party’s flag bearer, having won the highest number of lawful votes at the party’s primary election held at the International Conference Centre, Dome, Akure, the state capital.

The four aspirants who withdrawn from the race include Ife Oyedele,  Segun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

Akeredolu was declared winner of the contest with 2,725 votes defeating Chief Olusola Oke who polled 262, while Hon. Issacs Kekemeke scored 19 votes.

Others in the race, Iji Sola scored nine votes, Awodeyi Akinterinwa, one vote, Anifowose Olajumoke, two votes,  Nathaniel Adojutelegan, four votes, Olaide Adelami, four votes, Bukola Adetula with no vote,  while Invalid votes is 33

About 3,127 delegates across the 18 local government areas of the state participated in the election which produced Akeredolu as the party’s candidate.

Akeredolu won in all the 18 local government areas in the state to emerge the party’s candidate.

Akeredolu will be slugging it out with other candidates from other political parties in the October 10 governorship election.

 

Overall result at a glance

Akeredolu – 2,725

Oke Olusola -262

Kekemeke – 19

Iji Sola – 9

Awodeyi Akinterinwa 1

Anifowose Olajumoke -2

Nathaniel Adojutelegan -4

Adetula Bukola -nil

Olaide Adelami 4

Invalid votes 33

All Results at a glance:

Akoko North East

Aketi 190

Sola Oke 6

Sola Iji 2

Kekemeke

Akoko North West

Aketi 128

Sola Oke 17

Sola Iji

Kekemeke 1

Akoko South East

Aketi 152

Sola Oke 7

Sola Iji

Kekemeke 1

Akoko South West

Aketi  211

Sola Oke 17

Sola Iji

Kekemeke 1

Anifowose 1

Akure North

Aketi 172

Sola Oke 5

Sola Iji

Kekemeke 1

Akure South

Aketi 122

Sola Oke 29

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Ese Odo

Aketi 124

Sola Oke 3

Sola Iji 4

Kekemeke 10

Idanre

Aketi 141

Sola Oke 5

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Ifedore

Aketi  142

Sola Oke 3

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Ilaje

Aketi 142

Sola Oke 44

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Ile Oluji/Okeigbo

Aketi 146

Sola Oke 4

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Irele

Aketi 122

Sola Oke 26

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Odigbo

Aketi 154

Sola Oke 13

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Okitipupa

Aketi 155

Sola Oke 22

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Ondo East

Aketi 150

Sola Oke 3

Sola Iji

Kekemeke1

Anifowose 1

Ondo West

Aketi 168

Sola Oke 15

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Ose

Aketi 141

Sola Oke 18

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Owo

Aketi 161

Sola Oke 2

Sola Iji

Kekemeke

Adelami 3

 

Comments

