A convicted murderer in Texas, United States, repeatedly cried out in pain during his lethal injection execution on Thursday, as prison officials struggled for more than an hour to find suitable veins to administer the drugs.

Reinaldo Dennes, who was sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Houston diamond dealer Janos Szucs, was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, according to the Associated Press.

The execution lasted 63 minutes, from the time Dennes was strapped to the gurney until the procedure was completed. Prison staff reportedly made several unsuccessful attempts to establish intravenous access before eventually inserting needles into his left foot and the left side of his neck.

Witnesses said Dennes repeatedly complained of severe pain after the procedure began, groaning and calling out to God.

“The pain! Go! Go!” Dennes exclaimed.

“My right leg is killing me!” he later shouted, describing the sensation as a cramp.

“I don’t think this is normal. Take me, father. Don’t let me suffer like this. C’mon,” he added.

However, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice maintained that the execution was conducted appropriately, despite the difficulties encountered by medical staff.

The department’s spokesperson, Amanda Hernandez, confirmed that officials made multiple unsuccessful attempts to establish IV access before settling on the two locations used to administer the lethal injection drug, pentobarbital.

Hernandez said she could not confirm the number of failed attempts but insisted that the eventual injection sites complied with the state’s execution procedures.

She also questioned Dennes’ complaints, arguing that he reported pain before the drugs began flowing and in parts of his body where no intravenous lines had been inserted.

According to the AP, when asked whether Dennes was faking his pain, she replied, “I think, yeah, there were allegations. … There was nothing abnormal on our part.”

“This isn’t the first time we had to insert IVs into other locations. It’s also not the first time we’ve had an inmate make allegations of pain immediately,” Hernandez said.

The incident comes amid renewed attention to the procedures used in lethal injection executions, following a botched execution attempt in Tennessee in September.

Death row inmate Christa Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital during the attempted execution. Her lawyers alleged that the drugs did not properly enter her bloodstream, leaving her with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, Dennes was the second inmate executed in the United States on Thursday.

Earlier, Florida executed 71-year-old Thomas Mitchell Overton, who was convicted of killing a pregnant woman and her husband during a home invasion.

Overton’s death marked Florida’s 20th execution of the year, setting a new record for the state, according to the AP.

Fox News Digital said it had contacted the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for further comment.

(New York Post)