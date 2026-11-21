The former Deputy Governor of Imo State and PDP Imo East Senatorial candidate, Prince Eze Madumere, has received the captain of Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s National Team, the Flamingos, Harmony Chidi, and her teammate, Jacklin Onyinyechi Opara.

Receiving the two players during a courtesy visit following their outing with the national team, Madumere congratulated them on their achievement and commended Harmony Chidi for her leadership role as captain of the Flamingos.

He also celebrated Jacklin Onyinyechi Opara for her contribution and commitment to the team’s achievement.

He extended his congratulations to the entire Flamingos U-17 team, describing their victory as a source of pride and inspiration to Nigerians, particularly the people of Imo State.

The former deputy governor noted that the emergence of young talents from Mbaitoli in the national football scene demonstrated the enormous potential within the state and the need to encourage, support and create opportunities for young people to excel.

He encouraged the players to remain focused, disciplined and committed to their football careers, reminding them that representing Nigeria at the international level came with great responsibility and honour.

Madumere also expressed confidence in the ability of the young footballers to achieve greater milestones, urging them not to relent in their pursuit of excellence.

He reiterated the importance of sports development as a platform for youth empowerment, national unity, talent discovery and international recognition.

He said: “Indeed, Imo State is blessed with talents, and our young people deserve every encouragement to shine on the global”.

Harmony Chidi, who hails from Achi Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, is the captain of the Flamingos U-17 team, while her teammate, Jacklin Onyinyechi Opara, is from Ogbaku, also in Mbaitoli LGA.

Madumere received the two players at his country home in Achi Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.