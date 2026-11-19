DANGOTE Cement Plc has recorded a remarkable 60 percent reduction in road traffic accidents following the implementation of a comprehensive driver safety programme, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and promoting road safety across its transportation operations.

The milestone was announced at the 2026 Customer Truck Scheme (CTS) Annual Driver Safety Award and Recognition Programme, themed “Rewarding Safety Excellence for Safer Roads,” where the company celebrated drivers who demonstrated exemplary safety performance and maintained accident-free records throughout the assessment period.

The achievement builds on an earlier 30 percent reduction in road traffic accidents recorded in 2023, due to the introduction of the company’s Safety Improvement Plan. As part of the initiative, approximately 3,000 drivers were trained in defensive driving techniques and safe road-use practices.

The company, said the sustained decline in accidents reflects the effectiveness of continuous driver training, behavioural monitoring, corrective interventions, and the deliberate recognition of safe driving practices.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the Group Sales and Marketing Director, the National Sales Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr Dolapo Ali, noted that the rapid expansion of the company’s transportation operations had made road safety a critical business priority.

He disclosed that the CTS fleet had grown significantly from 469 trucks in 2017 to over 2,500 trucks today, increasing the need for a more structured and proactive safety management approach.

“Our business has experienced tremendous growth over the years, and with that growth comes greater responsibility. As the number of trucks and drivers operating across our roads increases, so too does our exposure to road safety risks. Protecting lives and ensuring safe operations must therefore remain at the heart of our transport strategy,” he stated.

Mr. Ali explained that road traffic accidents peaked in 2021 and 2022, prompting the company to introduce its Safety Improvement Plan in early 2023.

A key component of the programme was an intensive defensive-driving training initiative through which approximately 3,000 drivers received professional safety training. The intervention delivered immediate results, with accident rates declining by 30 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, followed by a further 60 percent reduction thereafter.