Buhari’s close associate, Isa funtua, is dead

The former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead.

He died in Abuja on Monday night. A close family friend told Tribune Online that he died of cardiac arrest.

The deceased was an inlaw to President Muhammadu Buhari and one of the confidants of the Nigerian leader.

Isa was also a former minister in the second republic and the chairman of the defunct Democrat Newspapers.

He was life patron of Newspaper’s Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and Chairman of Bullet Construction company.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday in Abuja, a family source declared.

Senator Ben Murray Bruce, in a Twitter post, said he spoke with him three hours before his reported death adding that the deceased promised to call him tomorrow.

He tweeted: “I am saddened by the death of my brother and senior colleague, Mallam Isa Funtua. I spoke to him just three hours before his reported death, and he promised to further call me tomorrow. I pray that God comforts his family and loved ones, and may his soul rest in peace.”

