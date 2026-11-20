Former Nigerian international footballer, Chief Segun Odegbami, was on Friday morning attacked and macheted by unknown assailants at his Abeokuta residence.

Odegbami, a sports administrator and owner of Eagles 7 Sports Radio 103.7FM, according to information obtained by the Tribune Online, was attacked in the early hours of the day, inside his Ibara GRA residence.

He sustained injuries as a result of the attack.

Reports said that the attackers, numbering about three, after gaining entry into the premises, descended heavily on Odegbami’s domestic staff and driver before accessing the legend’s room.

The septuagenarian, it was gathered, challenged the assistants, which resulted in a serious scuffle and they escaped after inflicting deep machete cuts on their target.

The source said, “The incident is unfortunate. We heard that the armed men struck in the early hours of today (Friday) and first overpowered the domestic staff. They asked for Chief Segun Odegbami and his staff denied that he was at home.

“But the generator was on at that time. So, the armed men believed he must be at home and they handed severe beatings to the staff. They immediately found their way to Odegbami’s bedroom and attacked him there.

“Not willing to succumb easily, Odegbami also resisted his attackers, who quickly fled the scene and left him bleeding heavily.”

The source told our correspondent that the victim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Some residents of the community confirmed that the matter was promptly reported to the police.

As of the time of filing this report, the motive for the attack was yet to be established.

Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.