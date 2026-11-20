A Professor of Public Health, Monsuru Adebayo Adeleke, has emerged as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, following his victory in a competitive selection process conducted by the institution’s Governing Council.

Adeleke, who previously served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), secured 96.9 per cent in the assessment of three shortlisted candidates to emerge as the preferred candidate for the university’s top administrative position.

His appointment, alongside those of three other principal officers, was announced on Friday by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Wale Sulaiman, after a council meeting at which the appointments were ratified.

The other appointees are Dr Bolarinwa Feruke as Bursar, Dr Omowumi Ilori as Registrar and Prof. Elizabeth Adekanye as University Librarian.

Giving a breakdown of the selection exercise, Sulaiman disclosed that the Council had undertaken a two-week process involving interviews, interactions and assessments before arriving at its decisions.

He explained that the three candidates shortlisted for the Vice-Chancellorship were scored on a 100-point assessment, with Prof. Kola Wahab obtaining 71.3 per cent, Prof. Musa Yakubu scoring 72 per cent, while Adeleke emerged tops with 96.9 per cent.

According to him, the Council adopted the advertised minimum qualifications and other selection criteria to ensure that the most suitable candidates were appointed to the four principal positions.

Sulaiman also praised the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, for his contributions to the growth of the institution, describing the university as one of the fastest-developing among the newly established federal universities of health sciences.

He noted that the Ila-Orangun institution had recorded considerable progress in infrastructure, academic programme development and student population under Lasisi’s leadership.

Speaking after his emergence, Adeleke pledged an inclusive and transparent administration, assuring members of the university community that he would discharge his responsibilities without fear or favour.

The new Vice-Chancellor, an indigene of Igbo-Ora in Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State, said his administration would prioritise the development of a smart campus, introduce innovative medical programmes and strengthen the university’s research capacity.

He explained that the institution needed to explore alternative funding sources, particularly through research grants and well-developed proposals, rather than depending exclusively on government allocations.

Adeleke said, “I am going to govern without any fear or favour. We are looking at a smart campus that is going to encompass everything. We want this university to serve as a differentiator. We are going to bring some innovative medical programmes to this university.”

“We know that government alone cannot fund education. We need to think outside the box and bring innovative ways of getting the money that will be required to run this university effectively.”

On staff and students’ welfare, he promised that his administration would protect workers’ entitlements and ensure that their legitimate demands received appropriate attention.

He equally assured students that their welfare would remain a priority, adding that no member of the university community would be unfairly treated under his leadership.