Tech clients find it hard to believe I’m a music star —RainyMilli

Glitz
By KOLA MUHAMMED
music

Despite years of success as an IT entrepreneur in London, the United Kingdom, Daniel Nejo’s passion for music meant that it was only a matter of time before he would return to the entertainment scene. The musician, who is popularly known as RainyMilli, in this interview by KOLA MUHAMMED, opens up on the challenges of combining tech career with music and his ambitions, among other issues.

 

Seeing that you are doing well in your tech career, what was the motivation to return to music?

I always ask myself the same question and I have always found one  Music was and remains my first love. I knew music before I  knew tech and the purpose of going into tech in the first place was  to make money in order to fund my music career. Music is my passion  and what I really enjoy doing.

 

So, would that imply that music is bringing in more fortune for you  than computing?

No way! Music for now is a ‘liability’ and that means that it takes  money out of my pocket but there is no monetary return on  investments. The return on the investment for now is just the  satisfaction I get from doing what I love. For example, in my  business and tech world, I would never spend $1000 if it won’t  bring me at least twice the amount. But for music, I easily spend  over $5000 on a music video and more on promotion without expecting  or seeing any return. So for now, music is all for the fun and  passion.

 

Music has been your first love. Who then are the idols who fuelled your love for the craft?

Some of the people who have influenced my interest in music as well as my style of singing are 2face Idibia, Lil Wayne and Big Sean. I like everyone in the space for their individuality but those three played a key role in my style and musical influence.

 

You have a number of singles to your credit, is an album being cooked already?

Not really, but an EP is definitely on my mind. We are now in an  industry saturated with more singles than albums because of the  ‘streaming era’. So, before I decide to create an album, I want to  ensure that I’ve got enough clout for it. For now, I will keep  experimenting with singles and vibes I am feeling at any particular time.

 

You took a long break from music, how has that changed your  perspective about music?

The long break really made me realise my ‘why’ of doing music. Before my long break, my ‘why’ was to ‘blow’ up’ just like every other artiste but being on the entrepreneurial scene and then returning to music, my ‘why’ is now to have fun because I am not  coming from a desperate place where I need people’s validation or  investment. I am now doing what I like and I can self-fund my  projects.

 

You are an IT specialist who teaches digital skills to people in thousands and at the same time a singer with a growing number of  singles, how do you manage to combine both careers?

It is actually crazy combining both because I sometimes  have to deal with corporate clients who, before working with me,  had done a search of my name and ended up seeing me in a music video with girls or hear me sing using vulgar words.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency has rejected the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to the amount of corruption being uncovered in his administration… Read Full Story
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the three suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile… Read Full Story
Oyo State has reported its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 191 new infections. The data released on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the state also toppled Lagos State from the number one spot in daily new infections… Read Full Story
Singaporean Pleads Guilty To Spying For China In U.S.A
A Singaporean national has pleaded guilty to spying for China in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice. The department said in a statement on Friday evening that the defendant, Jun Wei Yeo, entered the plea in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia… Read Full Story
The fissure has always been there, especially when the indigenes began to lose ground in the administration of the state as the population of the settlers and their influence in governance and politics grew. Today, real Eko indigenes now struggle for prominence in the land their forebears founded. But the schism became… Read Full Story
FOOD processors and sellers across Nigeria are using toxic chemicals to improve the look of many food items, including cassava flour, beans and fish, scientists have said… Read Full Story
HUNDREDS of Atyap women stormed the palace of their paramount ruler at Atak Njei in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state on Thursday to protest the incessant killings in the community by… Read Full Story
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Oyo State has condemned the viral video of a female ex-corps member arrested by security operatives at the resident of a suspected armed robber/kidnapper in… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanising treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday bringing the total number of persons… Read Full Story
THE Senate Committee on Solid Mineral, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy said their visit to Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Complex in Kogi State was borne out of the desire of the senate to support the diversification of the nation’s economy through investment in solid mineral, agriculture and steel development by… Read Full Story
A husband of Kitwe caused murmurs in the Buchi Local Court in Zambia when he said he has decided to divorce his wife because she has refused to stop congregating at a Pentecostal church. In defence of his suit for divorce, Anderson Mwenya alleged that his wife wakes up at 4:00 am to pray, which he said disturbs him… Read Full Story
With Over 1,000 COVID-19 Cases, Residents Defy Use Of Face Masks, Social Distancing Directives Inside Ogun Markets.
FIFTEEN markets across Ogun State covered in six days. The verdict is the same: Regulations mandating face masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions were rarely obeyed… Read Full Story
There is a way that couples’ fight is a strong point in the relationship. That is, the infighting is actually a sign that the marriage is healthy. This is when a marital fight is referred to as the fight of love. So, it not every couples’ fight that is bad for the marriage. There is a way couples fight can actually be positive sign or… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Glitz

Having hits does not equate to wealth in the industry – Steve Osagie

Glitz

How I got clients to entrust me with millions —Ayodele Donye

Glitz

I don’t chase lifestyles beyond my reality —Vector

Glitz

Why I chose morality over nudity —Johnny Drille

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More