My biggest challenge as DJ —DJ Kassava

Entertainment
By SEGUN ADEBAYO
DJ

Nigeria-born US-based disc jockey and songwriter, DJ Kassava, is rated as the Afrobeat king in New Jersey. Known for his fearless mixes on the decks. Kassava who won the Best Afrobeat DJ 2019 shares his story with SEGUN ADEBAYO.

 

We have seen a lot of people come back to Nigeria to start their music career from home. How would you compare the music industry in Nigeria to what you have in the United States?

To be honest there is a big difference. In the industry back home there is space for artistes and DJs. But in America, it’s not the same. The artistes are fighting hard to make it in the music industry. To me, I would say that the Nigerian music industry should accommodate more artistes and provide a structure that has the capacity to nurture and groom them before they get on the big stage.

 

Do you think that disc jockeys are getting the recognition they deserve?

No. Not with all the celebrity DJs on board now. If you are not raising your game and putting in the work to show the world how good you are, you won’t be recognised.

 

What motivated you into being a disc jockey?

I always tell people that I grew up in a music family. My dad is a pastor so, he loved to hear good music all the time. I told him that I wanted music to be a part of my life and  that’s how I got motivated to start the business of disc jockey. I really wanted it to be a part of me so, I motivated myself to start the business of disc jockey.

 

Who are the biggest influences on your career?

My dad comes first as my number one influence on my career choice. Another person is my producer. He taught me a lot about music production, among other things.

 

Having become one of the most respected DJs around, do you feel you have reached the top of your game?

I have not even started my game and you are rating me already. The people have not even felt the vibe yet but the commendation and recognitions are coming in. I am grateful to God but I still feel hungry for more glory and wins.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The Presidency has rejected the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign due to the amount of corruption being uncovered in his administration… Read Full Story
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the three suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile… Read Full Story
Oyo State has reported its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 191 new infections. The data released on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the state also toppled Lagos State from the number one spot in daily new infections… Read Full Story
Singaporean Pleads Guilty To Spying For China In U.S.A
A Singaporean national has pleaded guilty to spying for China in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice. The department said in a statement on Friday evening that the defendant, Jun Wei Yeo, entered the plea in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia… Read Full Story
The fissure has always been there, especially when the indigenes began to lose ground in the administration of the state as the population of the settlers and their influence in governance and politics grew. Today, real Eko indigenes now struggle for prominence in the land their forebears founded. But the schism became… Read Full Story
FOOD processors and sellers across Nigeria are using toxic chemicals to improve the look of many food items, including cassava flour, beans and fish, scientists have said… Read Full Story
HUNDREDS of Atyap women stormed the palace of their paramount ruler at Atak Njei in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna state on Thursday to protest the incessant killings in the community by… Read Full Story
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Oyo State has condemned the viral video of a female ex-corps member arrested by security operatives at the resident of a suspected armed robber/kidnapper in… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanising treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday bringing the total number of persons… Read Full Story
THE Senate Committee on Solid Mineral, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy said their visit to Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Complex in Kogi State was borne out of the desire of the senate to support the diversification of the nation’s economy through investment in solid mineral, agriculture and steel development by… Read Full Story
A husband of Kitwe caused murmurs in the Buchi Local Court in Zambia when he said he has decided to divorce his wife because she has refused to stop congregating at a Pentecostal church. In defence of his suit for divorce, Anderson Mwenya alleged that his wife wakes up at 4:00 am to pray, which he said disturbs him… Read Full Story
With Over 1,000 COVID-19 Cases, Residents Defy Use Of Face Masks, Social Distancing Directives Inside Ogun Markets.
FIFTEEN markets across Ogun State covered in six days. The verdict is the same: Regulations mandating face masks, social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions were rarely obeyed… Read Full Story
There is a way that couples’ fight is a strong point in the relationship. That is, the infighting is actually a sign that the marriage is healthy. This is when a marital fight is referred to as the fight of love. So, it not every couples’ fight that is bad for the marriage. There is a way couples fight can actually be positive sign or… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
Entertainment

How music chose me —Brillsta

Entertainment

Joyzrael’s set to drop new single ‘Aseda’

Entertainment

Independent artists can now make money from their music — LUME

Entertainment

12 years anniversary: Ovacom visits orphanage

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More