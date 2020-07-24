Arotile’s death: NAF hands over suspects to Police

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Friday, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the three suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja, late Friday, by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

According to the statement, “Giving brief highlights during the handover at the NAF Base Kaduna, the Commander 453 Base Services Group (453 BSG), Group Captain Hadi Ahmed, recalled how, on 14 July 2020, at about 4.30 pm, a KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna), driven by Mr Adejoh, with the 2 others as passengers, knocked down Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile when she was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death.

“Group Captain Ahmed highlighted that the three persons involved in the accident, who were former schoolmates of the late Flying Officer at the Air Force Secondary School Kaduna, were on their way to visit the wife of a serving senior officer residing in the Base before the accident occurred.

“He stated that the NAF would continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and provide all necessary support to enable it to carry forward the case to its logical conclusion.”

It would be recalled that the NAF, during a Press Conference on July 19, 2020, to give details of the outcome of its preliminary investigations, had informed Nigerians that the three persons involved in the accident would be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution in line with extant laws.

