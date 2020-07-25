COVID-19: Oyo overtakes Lagos, records 191 daily new cases
Oyo State has reported its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 191 new infections.
The data released on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that the state also toppled Lagos State from the number one spot in daily new infections.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State, which recorded 168 new cases, had repeatedly held the first position in daily new COVID-19 infections since the index case was first reported in the country.
NAN also reports that the 191 new coronavirus infections in Oyo State eclipsed its previous daily high of 141 new infections.
According to the NCDC tally, the new figures raised the number of confirmed cases in the state to 2,497 from 2,309.
NAN reports that the state continued to hold the third spot for a total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with Lagos and FCT leading in the first and second positions respectively.
(NAN)
