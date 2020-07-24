Viral video on dehumanising treatment of female citizen: Police arrest additional two officers

The Nigeria Police have arrested the remaining two persons involved in the dehumanising treatment of a female citizen in a viral video making the rounds since Wednesday bringing the total number of persons now in police custody to four.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Frank Mba.

According to the statement, “The two additional persons arrested are CPL Aiyedun Akeem and one Ope Owoeye, the civilian accomplice popularly known as ‘Wyclef’.

Recall that ASP Tijani Olatunji and Inspector Gboyega were earlier arrested for their involvement in the case.

He disclosed that investigation was still ongoing after which the Force’s internal disciplinary procedures would commence against the officers.

He added police detectives from the State CID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos have established contact with the victim with assurances that justice would not only be done but would be seen to have been manifestly done.

