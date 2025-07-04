Why we approved new retirement age for associate professors — Delta govt

The decision to extend the retirement age of associate professors in Delta State-owned universities from 65 to 70 years was driven by a need to strengthen the academic system, deepen postgraduate programmes, and ensure the mentorship of younger lecturers across the state’s expanding higher institutions.

According to the state Commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Nyerhovwo Tonukari, the approval by the state governor, Rt Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori, was a compassionate and strategic move to align with federal policy and support the evolving needs of the state’s university system.

Speaking in an interview in Asaba on Friday, the commissioner described the move as timely in order to strengthen the academic workforce in the state.

He explained that although the federal law was amended in 2012 and domesticated in Delta for Delta State University, Governor Oborevwori has now approved its full implementation across all state universities to enhance academic quality and institutional growth.

“In 2012, the Federal Government amended the law to extend the retirement age of academic staff in the professorial cadre to 70 years, while non-academic staff retire at 65.

“Delta State domesticated the law for Delta State University at the time, and now His Excellency has magnanimously extended it to associate professors across all state universities,” Tonukari explained.

He dismissed concerns that raising the retirement age would block opportunities for younger academics, noting that the state’s massive expansion of its tertiary institutions under Governor Oborevwori’s administration has created more academic space and employment opportunities.

“Since 2023, over 600 academic and non-academic staff have been employed across the four state universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education due to ongoing institutional growth and accreditation drives,” he stated.

The commissioner highlighted significant expansion projects in institutions like Southern Delta University, Ozoro; Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba; University of Delta, Agbor; and the newly established campus of Southern Delta University, Orerokpe, saying these campuses have nearly doubled in size and capacity.

He also emphasised the importance of the extended retirement age in fostering strong postgraduate programmes, as more experienced academic staff are needed to mentor junior lecturers and lay the foundation for robust research and academic excellence.

“This decision is timely. For the first time, we are seeing very strong postgraduate programmes emerge in Delta State’s universities. These senior academics will guide the next generation and ensure the sustainability of quality education in the state,” Tonukari said.

He reiterated the Oborevwori administration’s unwavering support for education, describing it as a cornerstone for long-term development and capacity building in Delta State.

