VIDEO: Supporters storm Lagos airport as Aregbesola returns, speaks on ADC’s mission

Supporters of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the newly appointed interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), turned out in large numbers at the Lagos airport Friday evening to welcome him from Abuja.

The former Minister of Interior was greeted by a crowd of enthusiastic loyalists, many of whom wore bright orange caps, a symbol of renewed political commitment and solidarity.

Cheers erupted as Aregbesola made his way through the terminal, with supporters chanting slogans and displaying placards in celebration of his latest political move.

Tribune Online reports that Aregbesola was recently named the interim National Secretary of the ADC, a new coalition party gaining momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC coalition, which is positioning itself as a viable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has the backing of influential political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Senate President David Mark.

Speaking about his new role, Aregbesola drew comparisons between Nigeria’s political parties and South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), highlighting the ideological vacuum in many Nigerian parties.

“The ANC is not perfect, but it stands for something. It was forged in resistance, sharpened by vision, and led by men and women who believe in justice, dignity, equality, inclusivity of all interests, and true freedom. It has character. It has soul,” Aregbesola said.

He added, “Sadly, in Nigeria today, we cannot say the same about many of our political parties. Our political landscape is plagued by parties that lack ideological depth. They are empty shells emerging and splitting, not over policy or principle, but over power and personality.”

