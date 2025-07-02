Oyo: Police arrest provost, admission officer, others over alleged certificate forgery

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 15 students of Mufutau Lanihun College of Education, Ibadan, for the alleged possession of forged Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) statements of results.

The forged results were reportedly meant for processing Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) regularisation.

Also arrested were the institution’s Provost, Prof. Lawal Musliudeen Ayodele, and the Admission Officer, Mr. Abiodun Gbolade.

The College of Education is said to be affiliated with Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Ondo State, for degree programmes in Education.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the students went to the JAMB office with the fake certificates, but they were discovered by an official (name withheld).

A credible source said the students, who were in their first or second year at the College of Education, were issued the NCE certificates to process direct entry into Akungba University.

Upon receiving the complaint from the JAMB office, a team of operatives attached to the command raced to the scene and arrested the 15 students. The allegedly forged documents were recovered from them.

Nigerian Tribune further gathered that, during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being students of AAU, Akungba, affiliated with the College of Education, and claimed the statements of results were issued by the college’s management.

The confession reportedly led to the arrest of the institution’s Provost and Admission Officer.

The JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, is said to be aware of the incident.

When contacted, the Command’s spokesman, CSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the arrest of the suspects, adding that investigation is still ongoing.

