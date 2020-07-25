When marital infighting is healthy

There is a way that couples’ fight is a strong point in the relationship. That is, the infighting is actually a sign that the marriage is healthy. This is when a marital fight is referred to as the fight of love. So, it not every couples’ fight that is bad for the marriage. There is a way couples fight can actually be positive sign or act in the relationship. In such instances, it means that the marriage is still working, and the couples are fighting to save, rather than break it. Such boils down to a way of maitaining the relationship.

The following are signals that a marriage is healthy, and worth fighting for.

Fighting over loneliness

When a couple’s fight centres around the issue of overcoming loneliness, you can conclude that the marriage is still healthy. When the couple’s complaint centres around the fact that adequate attention is not given towards spending time together as one, it is a good sign that the couple is still in love. When a couple no longer care about the marriage, attention is shifted to each other’s Independence. “When a woman is engaged in a relationship with all her heart, she’s high-maintenance,” says Doherty. (A relationship expert and author of Take Back Your Marriage) But if she used to demand attention and doesn’t anymore, don’t chalk it up to her accepting you for who you are. “She may have given up her efforts to save your marriage,”

Fighting over Sexual Intimacy

Fighting over sex in marriage is healthy when the couple does so to make room for more sex. If a couple no longer care about the sex life, the marriage may be as good as dead. One of the purposes of marriage is sexual fulfilment, and it is a strong intimacy connect. Ponder about sex for a minute. Okay, job, child care or career pursuit may cause a lull in the sexual act for a while. But, when a couple no longer talk about or fight for a great sex life, it’s no longer normal. “The first red flag is when there’s a change in your sexual relationship,” says Jennifer Berman, M.D., founder of Berman Women’s Wellness Center, in Beverly Hills, California.

Fighting over Keeping Malice

All couples fight. But the question here is what follows the fight. Is it that communication becomes mono syllable, or fluid and warm? Do the partners keep working to return to the warmth of the relationship, or ready for a fight to finish stand? When the couple fight to end the quarrel, or fight off malice, it is healthy for the marriage.

Fighting over hangout friends

A couple who cares about who is the hanging out friends is in a healthy marriage. “If your social world involves playing basketball with other married guys, and she takes on new friends who are single—or pulls away from your married friends—you’re orbiting different suns and that will make you grow apart,” says Doherty, adding that this move is often totally unconscious, but it can be dangerous. While a married woman is inclined to offer her female friend advice on how to overcome conflict with her husband, single women are more likely to say “Come join us!”

Fighting over giving attention to persons of the opposite sex

You can simply call this jealousy, and a little bit of it is healthy in marriage. It means that you find your spouse attractive and will be ready to fight off intruding persons, especially if they are of the opposite sex. If your spouse find out at a party that you are head over heels with a person of the opposite sex, and it does not become a subject of reference, in a most subtle way, it may be a pointer that all is not well with your marriage. “When you spend a few minutes chatting with a Gisele look-alike. When you get home, does your wife say, “Who was that floozy?” If so, feel good about your marriage, says Doherty. A hint of jealousy means that she thinks you’re attractive, she expects other women to find you attractive, and she wants you all to herself. Sometimes men process a lack of jealousy as “a free pass to flirt with other women,” says Doherty. Think about that. “If she really doesn’t give a rip, it’s not a good thing,” he explains. It means she’s less invested, and, he says, “She might be thinking that if you left for another woman, it wouldn’t be so bad.”

The above are to help couples assess how healthy their marriage is, and become proactive before the situation deteriorates into a level of the journey of no return, from infidelity to outright staying apart or divorce.

MY BOOK, ENJOYING GREAT SEX LIFE, IS STILL AVAILABLE FOR SALE. PLEASE CALL 08112658560 FOR DETAILS.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Yoruba Summit Group (YSG), comprising Yoruba leaders drawn from different spheres of life, on Thursday said there was an urgent need to restructure the country now, warning that any attempt to go ahead with elections in 2023 without addressing the issue would spell doom for Nigeria… Read Full Story

A leading rights advocate and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, on Thursday opened up on the secret meeting he had with the late Isa Funtua during the detention of media personality, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Service (DSS)… Read Full Story

THE Senate ad hoc committee set up to investigate alleged financial recklessness of the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has asked the Professor Daniel Pondei-led IMC to refund the sum of N4.932 billion to the account of the NDDC… Read Full Story

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, will on Friday appear before the Justice Isa Ayo Salami presidential investigative panel to defend himself of allegations levelled against him… Read Full Story

The police have arrested two officers in connection with a viral video depicting the dehumanising treatment of woman in Ibadan… Reahttps://tribuneonlineng.com/covid-19-nard-loses-14-doctors-may-resume-strike-soon/d Full Story

COVID-19: NARD Loses 14 Doctors, May Resume Strike Soon

President of National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Aliyu Sokomba, has announced that no fewer than fourteen members of the association have lost their lives in the line of duty during the fight against COVID-19 across the country… Read Full Story

The House of Representatives is considering granting immunity to Supreme Court Justices in the country. The Bill, being sponsored by Hon Igariwey Iduma Enwo is aimed at altering section 308 of the 1999 constitution as amended to restrict legal proceedings against the justices scaled the second reading at plenary… Read Full Story

The House of Representatives on Thursday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to appoint a coordinator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme without further delay… Read Full Story

It is unfortunate that that argument that the police should handle Amotekun had to come from a senior police officer. Ask any police officer, whenever they are handling internal security unrest and it goes beyond what they can handle, they call on the army. If the army does not know anything about internal security… Read Full Story