LIST: Chicago suburbs to host dozens of firework shows for July 4th holiday

As Independence Day approaches, communities across the Chicago area are preparing to celebrate with fireworks, parades, and family-friendly events.

While the City of Chicago will not hold a special fireworks display on the Fourth of July itself, its regular Navy Pier fireworks shows will continue as planned.

A midweek display is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2 at 9 p.m., followed by an extended holiday show on Saturday, July 5 at 10 p.m.

Suburban towns, however, are embracing the holiday with a full lineup of festivities. Fireworks will light up the skies across dozens of locations on both July 3 and July 4.

On Thursday, July 3, several suburbs will kick off their celebrations early.

Aurora will hold fireworks at 9 p.m. near the Aurora Transportation Center and McCullough Park. A parade will follow the next morning at 10 a.m.

Berwyn will host a show at Morton West High School, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Bridgeview will begin its annual display at 9:15 p.m. at Commissioners Park.

Burr Ridge will offer a Family Fun Area starting at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Park. Fireworks follow at dusk.

In Deerfield, fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. from Shepard Park. A parade is scheduled for noon on July 4.

Glencoe will start its celebration with a park party at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Events continue the next day with a morning fun run and a parade at 1 p.m.

Several other towns, including Lemont, Lisle, Lockport, Mokena, Oak Brook, and Wheaton, will also host fireworks on July 3.

Many are pairing evening shows with music, food vendors, and kids’ activities.

Romeoville is planning three simultaneous fireworks displays at 9:30 p.m., launched from different sites and choreographed to music on Star 96.7 FM.

Wilmette, Park Ridge, and Palatine are also hosting large-scale community celebrations on July 3.

On Friday, July 4, the holiday spirit continues with dozens of events and fireworks displays throughout the suburbs.

Antioch, Bartlett, and Beecher will hold morning parades, followed by fireworks at dusk.

Bolingbrook’s display at its golf club will feature live music and entertainment, with viewing pods and remote sites available.

Naperville will host a concert by the Naperville Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Frontier Sports Complex.

Evanston will begin the day with citywide games and a parade at 2 p.m. Fireworks will light up the lakefront at 9:30 p.m.

Frankfort, Glenview, Glen Ellyn, and Lake Forest are among the many towns offering full-day festivities.

Most include music, food, and family fun leading up to nighttime fireworks.

Lake Zurich will host Family Day starting at 10 a.m., ending with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Libertyville, Lincolnshire, and Lombard will each feature evening shows at their central parks.

Morton Grove’s fireworks are part of the Morton Grove Days festival, which runs through the weekend.

Mount Prospect and Mundelein will also continue festivities beyond the Fourth, with carnival rides, entertainment, and more.

Rockford will host an all-day event at Prairie Street Brewing Co., ending with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

In Schaumburg, a post-game fireworks show will follow the Schaumburg Boomers baseball game.

Other towns holding July 4 fireworks include St. Charles, Vernon Hills, Westmont, Winnetka, and Yorkville.

The Village of Itasca is one exception.

Officials announced in March that their 2025 fireworks display would be canceled.

The City of Chicago will still mark the Fourth with a neighborhood parade in Hyde Park, featuring marching bands and community groups.

A free family festival will follow from noon to 3 p.m., with music, games, and face painting.

On Saturday, July 5, Navy Pier will wrap up the holiday week with a 10 p.m. fireworks show.

With celebrations stretching across three days, residents across the Chicago area have many chances to gather and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Fourth of July.

(Chicago)