LIST: PDP, APC, LP bigwigs currently in ADC coalition against Tinubu

The recent adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by prominent political figures in Nigeria has made the party a powerful opposition force aimed at unseating the incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

While the ADC as a coalition platform continues to draw in prominent politicians from across Nigeria’s major parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Labour Party (LP), the group to be united in their bid to oust the flag of the ruling APC which came to power similar strategy in 2015.

Aside their promises of good governance and seemingly ideological stance, many politicians within the alliance are critic of different policies of the present administration, including mode of subsidy removal, Naira floating, among others.

While some of these bigwigs from the three major parties have officially joined the ADC as a coalition platform ahead of the 2027 elections, some others have also expressed their readiness to support any idea or efforts aimed at unseating the ruling President Tinubu-led APC government but not interested in leaving their current party for the ADC.

While the coalition is still solidifying its structure, influential figures who have confirmed their involvement in the movement include:

Atiku Abubakar

The former Vice President and PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 elections is a central figure in the coalition, signaling a potential shift of his political machinery.

David Mark

The former Senate President has become the interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress after reportedly resigning from his membership in the PDP. He served as the 12th President of the Nigerian Senate from 2007 to 2015 and was the Senator for the Benue South senatorial district from 1999 to 2019. Before his senatorial career, Mark was the military Governor of Niger State from 1984 to 1986 and also served as a Minister of Communication. He is recognized as the longest-serving President of the Nigerian Senate.

Prince Uche Secondus

A former National Chairman of the PDP is also reportedly involved in the strategic alliance. He was the chairman and member of the PDP National Working Committee from 2017 until 2021 when he got suspended by the party. Secondus was acting chairman of the committee from 2015 to 2016. He was the second chairman of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party, a position he held for two terms.

Aminu Tambuwal

A former Governor of Sokoto State and currently a serving senator under the platform of the PDP. He served as the governor of Sokoto State from 2015 to 2023 and served as the 12th Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria from 2011 to 2015.

Tambuwal represented the Tambuwal/Kebbe Federal Constituency of Sokoto State as an honourable member in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2015, and currently a serving Senator for Sokoto South since 2023.

Liyel Imoke

The former Governor of Cross River State. He served as the governor of Cross River State from 29 May 2007 till 29 May 2015. He was also a cabinet minister and leader of Parliament in the former Eastern Region.

In 1992, Liyel Imoke was elected as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the age of 30 during the transition government of Ibrahim Babangida. His term ended in November 1993 when the military regime led by General Sani Abacha dissolved the government.

Babangida Aliyu

The former Governor of Niger State — elected in 2007 and was reelected in 2011. In the March 2015 presidential and senate elections, Aliyu failed in his senate race against David Umaru of the APC, who obtained 149,443 as against 46,459 votes for the governor.

Sule Lamido

Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, was part of the PDP stakeholders, led by Atiku, who attended a coalition meeting on Tuesday. He expressed his willingness to support any democratic efforts by patriotic Nigerians aimed at removing Tinubu, while affirming their commitment to remain within the PDP.

Sam Egwu

The former Governor of Ebonyi State, whose tenure lasted from 1999 to 2007. From 2008 to 2010, he served as the Minister of Education. In 2015, he successfully ran for the senatorial seat representing the Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone, representing the People’s Democratic Party. Currently, he is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Industry.

Emeka Ihedioha

He served as governor of Imo State from 2019 to 2020. Ihedioha was removed from office on 14 January 2020, by the Supreme Court of Nigeria which declared the APC candidate, Hope Uzodinma, the authentic winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election. He was deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria from 2011 to 2015.

The former deputy speaker was spotted at the unveiling of ADC coalition in Abuja on Wednesday.

Senator Gabriel Suswam

A former Governor of Benue State, he served from 2007 to 2015. Prior to that, he was a member of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2007. He also represented the Benue North-East Senatorial District in the 9th Senate. In 2025, Suswam lost the senatorial seat election to the APC candidate.

The former governor and ex-lawmaker was spotted at the unveiling of ADC coalition in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dino Melaye

Melaye is a former senator and member of the House of Representatives and also a member of the People’s Democratic Party. In 2015 he defected to All Progressives Congress but returned to PDP in the build-up to 2019 elections after months of political struggle with Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello. He was the spokesperson of 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and lost the governorship election in 2023.

Dele Momodu

A prominent PDP chieftain and journalist who has openly criticised the current administration and predicted shifts within the ruling party.

He has declared full support for the African Democratic Congress ADC coalition, warning President Tinubu against endangering Nigeria’s democracy in pursuit of a second term.

Rauf Aregbesola

The former Governor of Osun State from 2010 to 2018 and the immediate past Minister of Interior, who served from 2019 to 2023. He has been appointed the interim National Secretary of the ADC, marking a high-profile defection from the ruling APC. He was a political son and close ally of President Tinubu. He served as the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Tinubu’s government in Lagos State.

Nasir El-Rufai

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State served from 2015 to 2023 and joined a coalition after facing recent political challenges within the APC. He had served as minister of the Federal Capital Territory from 2003 to 2007. El-Rufai also served as director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

Rotimi Amaechi

The former Governor of Rivers State from 2007 till 2015 and immediate past Minister of Transportation from 2019 is also reported to be aligning with the new opposition movement.

He was Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili. He was Rivers State’s Secretary of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN) caretaker committee during the transition programme of Sani Abacha. Ameachi a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 1999 to 2007. He was the Chairman of Nigeria’s Conference of Speakers of State Assemblies.

John Oyegun

Oyegun was the first national chairman of All Progressives Congress. He was the executive governor of Edo State between 1992 and 1993. Oyegun led the APC to victory in 2015, defeating the ruling PDP and President Goodluck Jonathan. This marked the first time an incumbent president and a ruling party were defeated in a presidential election in Nigeria.

He was spotted at the unveiling of ADC coalition in Abuja on Wednesday.

Abubakar Malami

The immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation from 2015 till 2023. He was actively involved in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013, serving as the resource person for the Manifesto Drafting Sub-Committee of the Inter-Joint Party Merger Committees. This collaboration included the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

In 2014, Abubakar ran for the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Kebbi State but later stepped down during the party primaries in favour of Atiku Bagudu.

He resigned from the APC on Wednesday, shortly after being spotted during the unveiling of the ADC as a coalition to unseat Tinubu.

Solomon Dalung

He who served as the Minister of Youth and Sports of Nigeria from November 2015 to 2019.

The former minister was spotted at the unveiling of the ADC coalition in Abuja on Wednesday.

Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections is a key member of the coalition, having proposed a single four-year term if elected president in 2027. The two-term former governor of Anambra State was Atiku running mate in the 2018 general election.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed

Baba-Ahmed, a former senator representing the Kaduna North Senatorial District in 2011. He also represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007. A member of the Labour Party, Baba-Ahmed was the vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election, alongside Peter Obi.

Senator Ireti Kingibe

She was elected member of the senate representing the FCT in the 2023 Nigerian Senate elections under the Labour Party. The lawmaker was spotted during the unveiling of the ADC as a coalition to unseat Tinubu.

Victor Umeh

He was National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and now Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the 10th Nigeria National Assembly, on the ticket of the Labour Party.

The lawmaker was spotted during the unveiling of the ADC as a coalition to unseat Tinubu.

