Coalition: Why Tinubu must not sleep —Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has warned President Bola Tinubu to be vigilant, stating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is already making mistakes that could cost them victory in the 2027 elections.

According to Primate Ayodele, the APC’s national convention will mark the beginning of the party’s crisis.

“For APC, their convention is dangerous, and the convention will mark the beginning of APC’s crisis. Tinubu must not sleep because mistakes are being made already. I see serious problems in the party, but they are not yet seeing it,” he revealed.

Primate Ayodele also revealed that there are several things God has shown him regarding the 2027 elections, and more will be revealed at the launch of his annual prophecy book, “Warnings to the Nations,” on July 5, 2025.

The book, which has been published annually since 1994, features prophecies concerning various nations, world leaders, and influential individuals.

In addition to his warning to President Tinubu, Primate Ayodele advised opposition candidates against relying on their proposed coalition platform, All Democratic Alliance (ADA), saying it will fail.

Instead, he suggested they adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform, which he believes has the capacity to build something strong.

“ADA Party will not give you anything, ADC is better for a coalition front than ADA. Even SDP cannot make any tangible movement, let them use ADC so they won’t build on an infertile ground.”

The upcoming edition of “Warnings to the Nations” spans over 600 pages and features prophecies on Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election, Ghana’s President John Mahama, and prominent Nigerian billionaires such as Mike Adenuga, Aliko Dangote, and Abdul Samad Rabiu.

The book has a track record of accurately foretelling significant global events, with over 15,000 prophecies coming to pass since its inception.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE