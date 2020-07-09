On the allegations by Lance Corporal Ndakpini

IN a video released on June 23 which went viral on the internet, Lance Corporal Martins Ndakpini of Eight Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, criticised the leadership of the national security and defence apparatus, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, other service chiefs and the National Security Adviser to the President over the poor handling of the Boko Haram terrorism and banditry in the northern parts of the country. The corporal was subsequently arrested and moved from Sokoto to detention in Abuja. He is still being detained by the military authorities contrary to Section 122 of the Armed Forces Act which forbids the military from perpetually detaining any officer. In addition, his wife, Victoria, who granted a media interview wherein she called for the release of her husband, was also arrested and detained, leaving her three children to the care of no one in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. She was released nine days later.

In the 12-minute video, Lance Corporal Ndakpini began by describing the concept of loyalty as stated in the tradition and ethics of the Nigerian Army. He emphasised the Army’s concept of loyalty by commanders to their subordinates and the duty and loyalty of subordinates to their commanders. On the basis of these, he expressed disappointment at the command of the COAS, Lieutenant-General Buratai. He pointedly referred to the Army boss as “a coward, a traitor and a betrayer”. He stressed that loyalty of the rank and file to the Army leadership must be earned. The current crop of the leadership of the military, he lamented, had failed and should be ashamed of themselves. He maintained that these leaders at the helm of the security and defence architecture of Nigeria had not lived up to their responsibilities. In his view, they had not earned his loyalty and had failed the nation by their poor performance of their duties.

According to him, the security initiatives in the northern region had been hijacked for corrupt purposes and military men in the frontlines had been deprived of equipment and ammunition. Soldiers who protested their sorry conditions, he said, were detained and silenced. As a result, men on the frontlines had been subject to needless death. The leadership, he added, was simply not committed to ending the security crisis. He called on Nigerians to join him to hold these failing leaders to account in order to stem the needless pain and agony that now characterise life in Northern Nigeria. “I’m a concerned Nigerian…We cannot continue to keep quiet when people are dying. Many of our colleagues are dying,” he said.

It is not only the top echelon of the military that disregard the dire circumstances of men on the frontlines. According to Ndapkini, corruption has eaten so deep into the Nigerian Army that dead soldiers’ wives have become victims of some clerks who demand sex before they facilitate the release of their benefits. Saying that he was ready to face court-martial for his actions, he criticised the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for not addressing corruption within the military. This video by Lance Corporal Ndakpini is not the first to come from Army men in the theatre of war to express their deprivations and frustrations in the battle against terrorists. It is, however, the most pointed and open, with a conscious fearlessness and responsibility that are unrivalled. He called on independent lawyers to help him fight to save the situation. “Let my death not be in vain” if that be the case, he wailed. This is certainly the cry of a deeply concerned Nigerian from the line of duty. His declaration must be taken with all seriousness by President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians in all walks of life. This video is another expression of some of the issues to address in dealing with the protracted security situation in the country.

A motion titled ‘A Call on the Nigerian Army to Release Lance Corporal Martins Ndakpini from Arrest on the Basis of His Expressed Opinion’ has since been moved by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, in the House of Representatives. The House has also mandated the committees on Defence and Army to investigate the alleged detention of Lance Corporal Ndakpini and his wife, and that the former should be brought before the relevant House committees and the leadership to brief them on the happenings in the northern part of the country. These are important first steps which should be pursued to a logical conclusion. We call on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), human rights groups and other relevant government agencies to intervene to ensure that Lance Corporal Ndakpini is not victimised and that the weighty issues he raised are addressed for the good of the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Umar assumes duty as EFCC acting boss

THERE was confusion on Wednesday over who steps in as acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the Director of Operations in the commission, Mohammed Umar… Read Full Story

VP Osinbajo Denies Receiving N4billion From Magu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described online reports claiming that embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion as false and baseless fabrications… Read Full Story

Hard Currencies Found In My House Are Gifts, Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu, Tells Court

The Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the $9.7 million and £74, 000.00 the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found in his Kaduna residence in 2017, were part of… Read Full Story

Ondo 2020: APC Caretaker Committee Sticks To Indirect Primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has upheld the decision of the dissolved National Working Committee of the party which adopted indirect option as the mode of primary to produce its standard-bearer in Ondo State, ahead of October governorship… Read Full Story

What Nigerians Must Know About Bubonic Plague —Experts

Bubonic plague, caused by bacteria and transmitted through flea bites and infected animals, is one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history. In this report by SADE OGUNTOLA, experts review possibilities of bubonic plaque re-curring in Nigeria and how best an individual can get protected from it… Read Full Story

Number Of Candidates Jostling With Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Top Job Increases To 7

Eight candidates are now jostling for the top job at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), seeking to convince its 164 members they can steer the body through intensifying global trade tensions and rising protectionism, Reuters reported on Wednesday evening… Read Full Story

Fraud: Magu Must Face Prosecution, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after reviewing the reported circumstances surrounding the investigation of the indicted acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has demanded his prosecution… Read Full Story

Police arrest herbalist, others linked to Ibadan killings

THE Special Adviser to the Oyo State governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd), on Wednesday, declared that peace would now reign in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state as those responsible for the rape and killings in communities across the local government had all been arrested… Read Full Story

Ivory Coast PM, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Dies After Cabinet Meeting

Ivory Coast’s PM, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, has died after falling ill at a ministerial meeting, BBC reports. The 61-year-old had been chosen as the ruling party’s candidate for October’s presidential election after Alassane Ouattara said he would not seek a third term in office… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Must These Floods Continue To Wreak Havoc?

OVER the past couple of months, as the rainy season has set in, floods have caused deaths and extensive damage to property in different parts of the country. In Kwara State, at least three people were reported dead and others missing when a bridge embankment collapsed in Oko-Erin, Ilorin, the state capital… Read Full Story

Club For Restructured Nigeria Welcomes Obasanjo: SNC Before 2023 Elections

THE call for restructuring Nigeria has been the subject of discourse by many stakeholders who, over the years, have lent their voices – heard and unheard – towards revisiting the institutional, socio-economic and political structure of Nigeria. Without a doubt, diverse reasons exist for the call for restructuring Nigeria… Read Full Story

Child Sexual Abuse And Psychosocial Wellbeing In Adulthood

Child sexual abuse is a widespread problem that is, unfortunately, associated with stigma, shame and a tendency to secretly push under the carpet. Thus, in most instances, it often goes unreported. The family of the victim may also wish to avoid the societal stigma and public humiliation if it were to become common knowledge… Read Full Story