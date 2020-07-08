Ondo 2020: APC caretaker committee sticks to indirect primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has upheld the decision of the dissolved National Working Committee of the party which adopted indirect option as the mode of primary to produce its standard-bearer in Ondo State, ahead of October governorship election in the Sunshine State.

The primary is expected to hold on July 20.

Checks revealed that the NWC under the leadership of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole had settled for indirect primary and notified the Independent National Electoral Commission, prior to the virtual meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party which dissolved it.

One of the aspirants, Olusola Oke has since kicked against the option which allows delegates to vote at an election at a designated venue to elect the candidate.

By the provision of the APC 2014 Constitution (as amended) the candidate for elective positions can only emerge through three options: direct, indirect or through a consensus arrangement.

Speaking with journalists recently in Abuja, Olusola Oke said the adoption of indirect primary would be a breach of the party constitution.

He further claimed that the only option best suited for Ondo State was for the Governor Buni led committee to adopt the direct primary as done recently in Edo State.

He said: “There is no way indirect primaries can take place in Ondo State today. Article 13 of the APC is cleared on it that if you want to do an indirect primary, you must convey a special congress to constitute an electoral college to elect the delegates.

“But because of time constraint, the only option open for our party is to do direct primaries as we have just had in Edo State which we went peacefully.”

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor and leading aspirant for the party ticket, Rotimi Akeredolu has described the screening committee led by Tijjani Musa Tumsa as “very thorough.”

Commenting on his Facebook wall, Akeredolu, who on Wednesday scaled the screening hurdle described the screening team as diligent.

He said: “I have just undergone screening by my party @OfficialAPCNg. Members of the committee were thorough, scrutinising all documents amongst other questions. I believe the party made excellent choices of the committee members. Very professional and courteous…”

